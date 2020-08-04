White House Documentary ‘The Way I See It’ Scheduled for September

MONDAY, AUG. 3

Focus Unveils ‘The Way I See It’ Launch Plans

Focus Options has introduced a September launch for “The Way I See It,” Daybreak Porter’s documentary about White House photographer Pete Souza.

The documentary is predicated on Souza’s New York Instances bestsellers, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” and “Shade: A Story of Two Presidents.” Souza, the filmmakers and Focus Options will even launch #VoteTheWayYouSeeIt, a social affect marketing campaign geared toward partaking and inspiring all Individuals to register to vote within the November elections.

“The Way I See It’s produced by Porter alongside Evan Hayes, Laura Dern and her Jaywalker Photos companion Jayme Lemons, in affiliation with Platform One Media. The documentary is a co-presentation from Focus Options and MSNBC Movies, a division of NBC Information Studios.

Siggraph Convention Programming Periods Unveiled

The Siggraph convention has unveiled its lineup of greater than 20 behind-the-scenes appears to be like on the makings of high-profile productions in movie, tv and promoting.

The primary-ever on-line occasion within the convention’s 47-year historical past will happen on Aug. 17–28. Manufacturing classes chair Derrick Nau, of DreamWorks Animation, stated, “Our digital lineup displays the newest technological purposes at a time when maximizing these instruments is extra vital than ever, and I’m so excited for these creators to share their tales.”

Highlights embody “The Making of ‘Mandalorian,’” “Discovering the Look of ‘Souls” and “Making ‘The Irishman.’”

Skydance Animation Hires Shane Prigmore

Skydance Animation has named trade veteran Shane Prigmore to the newly created place of senior vice chairman of growth for Animation.

He’s labored for Walt Disney Tv Animation, DreamWorks Animation, Warner Bros. Animation and Laika. He will probably be accountable for overseeing the inventive growth of all function movies and tv sequence for the studio’s formidable manufacturing slate.

Prigmore is a two-time Annie Award winner for his work on Laika’s cease movement function “Coraline” and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods.”