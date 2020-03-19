General News

White House, media team up for virus public service campaign

March 19, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

First girl Melania Trump and best infectious sickness specialist Anthony Fauci will take part in public supplier messages aimed towards informing Americans regarding the coronavirus



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment