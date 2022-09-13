“White Mouse”, the spy who slaughtered an SS man and the Nazis could never capture because they believed he was a man

Nancy Wake (1945)

“I hate war, but I don’t see why women should be satisfied with weaving for their husbands, who were at the front; I have killed many Germans and I only regret not killing more”, she said once, half a century after the end of World War II, with a firmness that contrasted with the softness of her voice and the sweetness of her old face.

The journalist who was interviewing her then asked her about the death of a SS guard whom, they said, he had killed with his own hands. hearing the question, Nancy Wake He raised his eyes and, looking the chronicler in the eyes, answered him without words. She just ran a finger down her throat.

Nancy Wake in 1945 and a huge bouquet of flowers as gratitude for her work in the resistance against the Nazis. She was hailed as a heroine after the war

Then Wake was a legend of espionage and held the record for being most decorated female agent for his performance in the war. She was honored by France, Great Britain, the United States, Australia and her native New Zealand. She accepted all of them except the belated medal that she wanted to award her Australia, only in 2004.

“I told them they could put their medals where the monkey put the nuts. The thing is, if they gave me a medal now, it’s not for love so I don’t want anything from them, ”she explained.

During the war, the Nazis tried to capture her unsuccessfully for three years in occupied France, where Wake had set up an escape network. But they weren’t even close to knowing his identity.

They thought it was a man and, because of its elusiveness, they called it “the white mouse”. It never occurred to them that she could be a woman, until she was ratted out. And yet she eluded them.

a young journalist

Nancy Grace Augusta Wake He was born on August 30, 1912 in Vellington, New Zealand, where he only lived for two years. She was the youngest and only woman of the six children of a dysfunctional family that in 1914 moved to Sydney, Australia, where her father, Charles, disappeared from their lives from one day to the next. He just left and Ella, her mother, had to raise them alone.

Nancy studied at the North Sidney Girls School and as soon as she graduated, at the age of 16, she left home. She took advantage of an inheritance of 200 pounds left by an aunt to go first to London, where studied journalismand later to New York.

In the United States, she was hired by the hearst corporation, which sent her as a correspondent to Paris, then to Vienna and finally to Berlin. She landed in the German capital in 1933 and witnessed the rise of Adolf Hitler -whom he interviewed- and the first persecutions of Nazism.

In Paris, Nancy Wake met Henri Edmond Fiocca, a wealthy French businessman whom she married on November 30, 1939 (video image from lasexta.com)

The political and social climate of Third Reich it became unbreathable for him and he asked the Hearst group to move it back to Paris, where he settled in 1936.

there he met Henri Edmond Fioccaa wealthy French businessman with whom married on November 30, 1939. After their marriage, Nancy quit her job as a correspondent and went to live in Marseille, where Henri had his offices and his companies.

They were there when Germany invaded France.

Resistance Leader

Nancy and Henri joined the French resistance. Nancy’s coverage was perfect, young and millionaire, moving in the highest social circles. Nobody mistrusted this cultured and elegant foreigner who treated everyone with an air of superiority, including the invaders.

First it was mail and later set up an escape network across the Pyrenees of persecuted and allied soldiers fleeing from the Germans. Over time he came to build a network around thousand maquis dedicated to holding the escape route, pass information to allies and carry out sabotage and attacks.

The Gestapo he thought he had beheaded the net when he captured the English captain Ian Garrowwith whom Nancy worked closely in planning the escapes, but not even under torture did the man reveal the identity of his local contact.

Nancy and Henri joined the French Resistance. Nancy’s coverage was perfect, young and millionaire, moving in the highest social circles. No one distrusted that cultured and elegant foreigner

They thought it was a man and, since they did not know his identity, they codenamed him “White Mouse”, so slippery. They offered a reward of 5 million francs for information leading to his capture.

So baffled were the Germans that when Nancy was captured in Toulouse they let her go after questioning. She convinced them that she was away on business and they released her after four days. They never imagined that this elegant woman with a foreign accent, married to a rich French industrialist, was actually the enigmatic “White Mouse”.

The fake French ID card on which Wake was known as Lucienne Carlier

In October 1943, a denunciation put the Germans on the track who they believed to be the much wanted spy. It was just an address: Nancy and Henri’s house in Marseilles. When they broke in, on October 16, they found only him and, once again, they were confused. They believed that they had finally captured “White Mouse” and did not care about Nancy’s absence, that she received a warning in time.

Henri Fiocca was tortured for days without being able to extract a single piece of information from him. Finally they executed him. By then, Nancy had crossed the Pyrenees and was on her way to London.

Until the end of the war she would not know that her husband had been captured and killed.

Special operations

In Great Britain, Nancy Wake joined the Directorate of Special Operations, where she was trained in the use of radio transmitters and the preparation of explosives. From the first moment she was prepared for a key mission: to return to France to coordinate the resistance before the Normandy’s landing.

The night of April 29-30, 1944 parachuted into the Auvergne to link the English command with the local group of maquis commanded by Captain Henri Tardivat.

Not only did he serve as a liaison but, beyond the orders he had received, he commanded resistance actions and attacks against German forces. He blew up weapons dumps and led the successful attack on Gestapo headquarters in Montlucon.

Nancy Wake joined the French resistance during World War II after working as a journalist in Paris. Known to the Gestapo by the code name ‘The White Mouse,’ she was eventually forced to escape to Britain where she was trained as a spy and parachuted back to France. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)



It was in one of those attacks when he cut the throat of an SS guard with his bare hands who discovered them and tried to give notice.

On another occasion, to replace the codes of his telephone operator that he had had to destroy after a German attack, Wake cycled more than 800 kilometers through various German checkpoints.

Between April 1944 and the liberation of France, the 7,000 maquis who were under his command fought against 22,000 German soldiers with an incredible balance: they suffered just 100 casualties against 1,400 German dead.

Politics in Australia

For her performance in the war, Nancy Wake was awarded the George Medal in 1945, the United States Medal of Freedom, the Médaille de la Résistance, and the French Croix de Guerre three times.

Also learned that the Gestapo had tortured her husband to death in 1943, for refusing to reveal his whereabouts.

He joined the Intelligence Department at the British Air Ministry and served on assignments at the embassies in Paris and Prague.

Former secret war agent Nancy Wake at the launch party for her biography, written by Russell Braddon, in London on November 1, 1956. Pictured with Colonel Maurice Buckmaster, former leader of the French section of the Operations Executive Specials (Ron Burton/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)



When he left the service in 1949, he settled in Australia with the intention of engage in politics in the ranks of the Liberal Party. She tried three times to be elected deputy and in all of them she failed. That was one of the reasons why years later she would refuse to be decorated by that country.

He married for the second time in 1957, with John Melvin Forwardan Australian former Royal Air Force fighter pilot.

His life in books and movies

In 1985, Nancy published her autobiography, titled “The White Mouse” (the white mouse). The book became a best seller and has been reprinted many times since.

Cate Blanchett and Nancy Wake at the Royal Benefit Premiere of “Charlotte Gray” in London. The former spy was a legend and a hero (Dave Benett/Getty Images)



The same thing happened with the biography written by the Australian Peter Fitzsimons, entitled “A Biography of Our Greatest War Heroine” (Nancy Wake, a biography of our greatest war heroine), published in 2001.

His life also inspired the novel “Release”signed by Imogen Kealey, the pseudonym of the duo formed by the writer Imogen Robertson and the screenwriter Darby Kealey, based on which a movie starring Anne Hathaway.

Queen Elizabeth II with the heroines who had received the George Medal in 2005, after a memorial to the women of World War II was unveiled in Whitehall. From left to right: Gillian Wilton-Clark, Johanna Folmer, Sonia Howard, the Queen, Betty Popkiss, Nancy Wake, Rose Taylor and Ruby Ashdow (Anwar Hussein/ROTA/WireImage)



Nancy Wake died at a London veterans’ home on August 7, 2011, 19 days before turning a century old.

In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and her ashes were scattered in Montluçon, the French city where she led her maquis attack on Gestapo headquarters.

