‘White on White’ Helmer Viera Cakanyova to Explore ‘Courageous New World’

Slovak director Viera Čákanyová, about to current her documentary “White on White” at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Movie Competition – which sees her conversing with A.I. throughout her keep at a Polish Antarctic station – will come again to the subject of synthetic intelligence in “Model New World.” This time choosing a broader social perspective, she’s going to strive to decide how new applied sciences, like blockchain for instance, can remodel society and the way in which we talk. All of the whereas giving a wink to one Aldous Huxley.

“Is it attainable to use it as an infrastructure, additionally in politics for instance? To find a way to have a direct democracy?,” wonders Čákanyová, when speaking to Selection. Promising to have a look at the issue from the futuristic perspective within the movie, when “new guidelines” are already in place. Described by the director as “fiction with components of a documentary or a documentary sci-fi,” the undertaking already acquired assist from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

“It comes from all these crypto-anarchist concepts,” she says, whereas additionally mentioning the so-called decentralized autonomous group. “They are often outfitted by synthetic intelligence – I’m speaking about firms led, and even owned, by sensible algorithms. If in case you have a fleet of taxis, they may truly handle themselves. You received’t want human administration to handle it in any respect. They may talk between themselves and have ideas that may govern the entire operation. And even rent folks to restore them,” she says, including that sooner or later the idea of “a authorized agent” might change for good. “We had been used to the concept that it may well solely be a bodily individual, so it’s going to be fascinating. I can see synthetic intelligence forming unions,” she says.

Coming again to the topic Čákanyová has already touched on in her 2019 Berlinale Discussion board entry “FREM,” in “White on White” – her video diary that she saved whereas staying on the Antarctic station the place she shot “FREM” – Čákanyová determined to present issues from one other, rather more human perspective.

“It’s a complementary movie. ‘FREM’ was advised from synthetic intelligence’s perspective, however once I lastly went [to Antarctica] and I used to be occupied by that matter, it grew to become absurd – to shoot a movie about synthetic intelligence when you’re actually struggling as a human being, together with your physique and thoughts. You simply strive to survive in these situations,” she says.

She began to document diaries, on the time not understanding she would make a movie out of them. Nevertheless it was exactly the distinction between scientific and creative perspective that captured her curiosity.

“This A.I. I’m speaking to [in the film] is utilizing scientific data with none creativeness. However when you’re there, you react to every little thing with emotion. You understand how fragile you might be, not outfitted in any respect to be on this place. It’s easy: you solely care about your survival, which is definitely fairly refreshing. Again in civilization, we take care of a whole lot of noise, all this info and photos. And out of the blue, there may be nothing. Simply completely different shades of white and silence, and wind,” she says.

Mentioning in her movie that this type of panorama “works like a drug,” Čákanyová shortly grew protecting of the place. Which, as she notices, would possibly disappear sooner quite than later due to local weather change.

“You begin to take care of the issues you’ve got in your thoughts, as a result of nature displays your ideas like a clean piece of paper. If you see how we applicable this panorama, and the way a lot we’d like so as to simply be there, seeing all these vacationers coming to take an image of a penguin or an iceberg simply makes you offended,” she says.

“We might all the time put on the identical garments since you don’t care the way you look. Once we got here again, it felt bizarre being surrounded by people who find themselves properly dressed, going to eating places or simply using a motorbike. You are feeling like a wild animal that received misplaced,” she says.

However, returning to the subject of A.I., Čákanyová factors out that change is coming, and shortly. “The Turing check is turning into a actuality,” she says a few methodology of figuring out whether or not a machine is able to considering like a human being, initially known as the imitation sport by Alan Turing in 1950. “They will already simulate human speech very nicely, despite the fact that they don’t perceive what they’re saying. It’s scary.”