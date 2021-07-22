White Sox Rookie Slugger Yermin Mercedes Seems To Retire Weeks After Demotion: ‘It is Over’

Chicago White Sox rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes raised eyebrows Wednesday night time when he unexpectedly introduced he was once going to retire from baseball amid a curler coaster season.

Mercedes, who were within the White Sox minor league gadget not too long ago, posted a picture of the phrases “it’s over” on Instagram.

“To start with, I need to thank God for giving me existence to the lovers that with out them I’m not anything,” he wrote. “I walked clear of baseball for some time. God bless you. It’s over.”

White Sox supervisor Tony L. a. Russa mentioned after the crew’s recreation towards the Minnesota Twins he hadn’t heard about it till the clicking convention.

“You’re at Triple-A, you’ve tasted the massive leagues, you’ll be able to get emotional. However I don’t know greater than that,” L. a. Russa mentioned.

“As you most likely know, in case you’re paying consideration, a number of instances he’s mentioned how shut we have been. He is aware of I’m a supporter of his. So I’ll succeed in out to him and spot what’s occurring. It might be he’s just a bit annoyed,” he mentioned.

Mercedes, 27, began the 2021 season as scorching as a participant might be. He was once hitting .415 with 5 house runs and 16 RBI within the first 22 video games of the season.

He hit a debatable house run in the course of a blowout recreation towards the Twins previous within the season. He didn’t obtain any beef up from L. a. Russa and the executive later dismissed the reality the Twins threw at him the next recreation.

Since that 16-4 White Sox win on Might 17, Mercedes was once simplest batting .162 with one house run. He was once 18-for-111 and would later be demoted to Triple-A Charlotte.

“At this day and age, the White Sox have no longer won any respectable notification from Yermín regarding his long run plans,” the White Sox mentioned.

