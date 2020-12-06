Whitney Collings, ‘Unhealthy Girls Membership’ Star, Dies at 33

“Unhealthy Girls Membership” star Whitney Collings died Thursday morning at a hospital close to her hometown of Boston, in keeping with TMZ, which was the primary to share the information. She was 33.

Collings’ loss of life was introduced by her mom Linda Houghton Collings, who wrote on Fb, “I’m fully damaged and can by no means recover from this. Life is so unfair. She was variety with an enormous coronary heart.” Her reason behind loss of life is presently unknown.

The late actuality TV star appeared on Season 3 of the Oxygen sequence in 2008, when she was 21. On the time, she was a biology and physics scholar at Salem State College in Massachusetts, in keeping with the Boston Herald.

Collings glided by the nickname “The Straight Shooter” all through her season however didn’t return to the present the next 12 months resulting from a bodily altercation.

Lots of her co-stars and pals took to social media following the information, together with Season 2 “Unhealthy Girls” alum Darlen Escobar, who wrote in an Instagram Story, “God has gained one other stunning candy angel.”

Collings’ pal additionally wrote in a Fb put up, “I’m fully coronary heart damaged. Whitney Collings, we have now so many enjoyable recollections collectively. Relaxation straightforward stunning angel your together with your dad now.”

One other added on Thursday, “R.I.P. Whitney Collings. So Unhappy. It didn’t must go like this. One other individual taken approach too quickly. Some calls you by no means need to get.”

The information of Collings’ loss of life comes just a few months after one other “Unhealthy Girls” star Demetra “Mimi” Roche’s loss of life in July. Roche appeared on Season 8 of the sequence and was nicknamed “The Miami Maverick.”