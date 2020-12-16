Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role

Naomi Ackie is in remaining negotiations to painting Whitney Houston in Sony’s upcoming musical biopic “I Wanna Dance With Someone.”

Stella Meghie (“The {Photograph}”) is directing the movie from a screenplay by “Bohemian Rhapsody” author Anthony McCarten. “I Wanna Dance With Someone” is slated to launch at Thanksgiving of 2022.

“We spent the higher a part of the final 12 months in an exhaustive seek for an actress who may embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at each stage of the method. I used to be moved by her capacity to seize the stage presence of a world icon whereas bringing humanity to her inside life,” Meghie mentioned.

“I Wanna Dance With Someone” follows the life and occasions of Houston, the long-lasting artist behind timeless hits like “I Will At all times Love You” and “How Will I Know.” Houston, who died in 2012, made her performing debut in the 1992 romantic thriller “The Bodyguard.”

“Naomi Ackie’s display take a look at was so highly effective, it despatched shivers up my backbone,” mentioned Clive Davis, one of many movie’s producers. “Though Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all of the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary performing vary allows her to masterfully seize Whitney’s distinctive allure, star energy and, in fact, her private struggles. Naomi is the actual deal and I can’t think about a more sensible choice for this iconic function.”

Pat Houston, who’s producing on behalf of Whitney Houston’s property, added, “All Whitney followers have an urge for food for perfection in relation to Whitney and her Legacy. To rework somebody right into a matchless Icon is nearly unimaginable however with cautious consideration Naomi Ackie was chosen based mostly on her high quality performances and her deep dedication to rising into the girl that all of us cherished. We stay up for taking this journey along with her.”

Ackie just lately received a BAFTA for her function in Netflix’s “The Finish of the F***Ing World.” She additionally appeared in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Steve McQueen’s anthology sequence “Small Axe.” She is going to star subsequent in the heist musical “The Rating” with Will Poulter and Johnny Flynn.

Larry Mestel may even produce behalf of Main Wave Music, which is a accomplice of the Whitney Houston property. Denis O’Sullivan (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jeff Kalligheri (“Submergence”), who’re financing and co-producing by way of Compelling Photos. Nicole Brown, Shary Shirazi, and Brittany Morrissey will oversee the challenge for TriStar Photos.

Ackie is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Vary Media Companions, Peikoff Mahan and Private PR.