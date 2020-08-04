Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Any person’ Sells to Sony

Sony has purchased the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, titled “I Wanna Dance With Any person.” The studio plans to launch the film in theaters round Thanksgiving in 2022.

Stella Meghie (“The {Photograph}”) directed the movie from a script by Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Darkest Hour”).

Music producer Clive Davis is producing “I Wanna Dance With Any person,” which is being made in collaboration with the Whitney Houston Property. The film facilities on the long-lasting musician, who died in 2012 on the age of 48.

Houston broke out together with her self-titled 1985 debut album, which was launched by Davis and Arista Data. It featured the ballads “Best Love of All” and “Saving All My Love for You.” Her different hits included “I Wanna Dance With Any person,” “Didn’t We Virtually Have It All,” “I’m Your Child Tonight” and “Million Greenback Invoice.”

In 1992, she starred with Kevin Costner within the romantic drama “The Bodyguard,” which scored $411 million on the worldwide field workplace. “The Bodyguard’s” soundtrack gained Grammys for album of the yr and file of the yr for the one “I Will At all times Love You.” The soundtrack bought greater than 45 million copies worldwide. Houston was essentially the most awarded feminine musician of all time, promoting greater than 200 million information globally.

Pat Houston will produce on behalf of the Houston Property, and Larry Mestel will produce on behalf of Main Wave Music together with Denis O’Sullivan. McCarten will produce by his Muse of Hearth Productions banner.

The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.