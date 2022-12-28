Whitney Houston’s film has already been released in the United States: when will it arrive in Latin America?

Biopic about the singer Whitney Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (I want to dance with someone) is a celebration honoring the incomparable American R&B, soul, blues and gospel singer, Whitney Houston. She was born to shine on August 9, 1963 in New Jersey and passed away in Beverly Hills on February 11, 2012.

The story of the African-American known as the most awarded female artist of all time according to Guinness World Records, has never gone unnoticed. That is why Sony Pictures Entertainment, in partnership with other companies, they were inspired by it to show the world a dazzling piece on the big screen.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” es la biopic de Whitney Houston. (Sony Pictures)

According to SPE, the film is a direct portrayal of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. “From a New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and award-winning artists of all time, audiences embark on an inspiring, moving and highly emotional journey through the life and career of Houston,” the statement read. the official synopsis. This one is made up of spectacular performances and a soundtrack with the icon’s most beloved hits, as you’ve never heard them before.

Whitney Houston was a singer and actress also known under her nickname ‘The Voice’ (The Voice, in English). She sold more than 200 million records worldwide and her legacy influenced other artists for decades to come, even after her death. The star rose to fame for her amazing vocal ability to hit high notes, and she was later recognized with multiple Grammy, Emmy, Billboard, and more awards.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” es protagonizada por Naomi Ackie. (Sony Pictures)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is under the direction of Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, The Silence of the Lambs), written by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring the BAFTA Award winner Naomi Ackie. The actress has been seen in productions such as Lady Macbeth (2016), Star Wars: Episodio IX (2019), The score (2021) y i was famous (2022); among other.

Ackie is joined in the main cast by Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, a record producer and friend of Whitney’s; Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, her husband; Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, the singer’s mother; Nafessa Williams got into character as Robyn Crawford, the star’s friend, assistant and ex-girlfriend; Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s strict father and Dave Heard as Rickey Minor, her bassist.

One of the official posters of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. (SPE)

Specialized critics are already giving their opinions and thoughts on the biopic. One of the first to react was David Fear of Rolling Stone, who said: “The official biopic of the great singer offers her hits and misses, but really just wants to be the best love letter of all.” Similarly, the words of Hollywood Reporter y Varietyamong other media have applauded and invited to see it.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody It is now available in theaters in the United States. Regarding the premiere in Latin America, Sony It has not yet confirmed the official dates, but it will be during the first months of 2023.

