Whitney’s escape attempt foiled as kidnap ordeal continues in EastEnders

Kidnapped Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tries to escape her hostage nightmare by making a secret name for assist, just for merciless captor Michaela Turnbull (Fiona Allen) to catch her sufferer resulting in a tense showdown.

EastEnders followers know Whit is being held in opposition to her will by the vengeful mum of her stalker Leo King, who she murdered in self-defence in February after a chronic stalking marketing campaign.

Again on the Sq., Ms Dean’s household and pals imagine she’s finished a runner to keep away from a attainable jail sentence at her upcoming trial, and don’t have any cause to imagine there may be extra behind her sudden disappearance.

Holed up in her flat, mad Michaela desires Whitney to pay for bumping off her son, regardless of her personal expertise of his violent facet: not so way back, Leo locked his personal mom in the boot of a automobile to forestall her from revealing to Whitney he was the key son of her childhood abuser Tony King and had tracked her down in a twisted attempt to clear his title.

Leo posed below a pretend identification for months to woo Whit, earlier than his true agenda was uncovered and it emerged her step-mum Bianca Jackson had been in jail for beating him up as a means of attempting to maintain him away from her household.

In dramatic scenes exhibiting on Tuesday 28th April at 7.30pm, Whitney takes out the burner telephone she saved when she contemplated happening the run the earlier week and tries to name uncle Max Branning for assist.

Sadly, Michaela finds her and places a cease to it, inflicting apprehensive Whit to scream in terror as the telephone is wrestled away from her.

Will the decision join in time for Max to listen to Whitney and realise she’s in hazard? Or is that this the final we’ll ever hear or see of the doomed Dean lady?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.