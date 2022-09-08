Who accompanies Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle

Queen Elizabeth II, along with Prince Charles, Duchesses Camila and Kate, and Princes George Louis and Charlotte (Reuters)

The closest relatives of Queen Elizabeth II gathered at Balmoral Castlein Scotland, after learning that the 96-year-old sovereign is receiving medical care, their respective official residences reported.

The first to arrive was the prince Carlosheir to the British crown, while the Duke of Cambridge, Williamjoined shortly after after traveling urgently.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Balmoral accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwallaccording to Clarence House, his official residence.

The Prince William, son of Prince Charles and the late Diana of Wales and second in line, traveled to Balmoral from Windsor, where he now resides, according to Kensington Palace, the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. while his wife KateDuchess of Cambridge, remained in Windsor while the prince Georgethe princess Charlotte and the prince Louis they are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William has taken on more official commitments to help his grandmother due to his advanced age, as has Charles.

The queen with her direct relatives in a photo from 2011

They also travel Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have been on a rare visit to the UK after leaving real life to move to the US. The relationship between the princes is not going through its best moment, so the meeting is taken as a sign of the seriousness of the queen’s condition.

“There is a degree of seriousness that we have not seen beforethe very fact that the statement has been issued when the palace is so reticent to comment on the Queen’s health,” said Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s royal correspondent, on Radio 4. “All of this indicates a clear degree of concern”.

The queen – an instantly recognizable figure to billions of people around the world – is in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father, King George VI, in 1952. A photograph from the The queen greeting Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday had already raised alarm, showing a deep purple bruise on the monarch’s right hand.

The photos released this Wednesday set off the alarms

Moments before Thursday’s announcement, notes were passed in the House of Commons to Prime Minister Liz Truss, her ministers and opposition leaders, causing them to leave the chamber.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” the new premier tweeted, just two days after the queen appointed her to Balmoral to succeed Boris Johnson.

The monarch has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is his eldest son and the heir to the throne. He is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is the second child and only child of the Queen. She is married to Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and has two children with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the queen’s third child and has two daughters with his ex-wife, the Duchess of York: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He resigned as a “working real” in 2019 after a controversial Newsnight interview

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is his youngest son. He is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex and they have two children: Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor.

The queen with her late husband and their children (Getty Images / file)

On Wednesday, a day after Truss’s appointment as her reign’s 15th prime minister, the queen walked out of a scheduled meeting with her council of political advisers, after being told she must rest.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace added. The statement from the palace about the queen’s health is highly unusual. “The palace doesn’t issue bulletins about the queen’s health unless it’s significant,” royal commentator and author Robert Hardman told the BBC.

Four days of public events were held in June to mark the Queen’s record-breaking platinum jubilee, but she only made two appearances to thank the huge crowds in central London.

In addition to the United Kingdom, the queen is head of state in 14 Commonwealth countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand. She also heads the Commonwealth grouping, which comprises 56 nations and encompasses more than a quarter of humanity.

To most of her subjects, she is the only monarch they have ever known, appearing on stamps, banknotes and coins, and immortalized in popular culture.

(With information from AFP)

