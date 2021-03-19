Who are qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and when the draw will take place

Europe’s Most Precious Trophy (Shutterstock.com)

There are only eight candidates left to win the Champions League. This Wednesday the last tickets to the quarterfinals of the contest that all European clubs want to win were closed and on Friday it will be known how the crosses of the next instance will be. The draw will be held on March 19, at the headquarters of the UEFA in Nyon, France, and can be followed live online through the agency’s website.

The contest serves to compare the power of the main leagues in Europe and based on this, the absence of Italian representatives is surprising, since the Juventus Y Lazio they were on the road in eighths. In addition, there is a predominance of English ensembles, so the Premier League reaffirms being the most competitive in the Old Continent. The presence of only one Spanish team is also surprising, after the falls of Sevilla and Barcelona.

Chelsea, Manchester City Y Liverpool are the British in quarters and to these are added the Porto, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, París Saint-Germain (PSG) Y Real Madrid. The first leg of the quarters will be held between April 6 and 7, while the return matches, on April 13 and 14.

It is worth remembering that for this instance there will be no restrictions in the tournament, which is why clubs from the same country or that have shared a group in the initial instance may be found, so there could be a German classic or a match between Pep Guardiola Y Jürgen Klopp, two of the best coaches on the planet.

Another striking fact is that of the eight classified to the quarterfinals, seven were leaders in their areas and only Porto, who had finished behind the Manchester City in group C, he was able to get into this instance. Juventus, which just lost to the Portuguese team, is the only one absent from the leaders of that phase.

They are Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the clash that all the fans expect is that of the PSG and the Borussia Dortmund, in order to witness for the second time a duel between Kylian Mbappé Y Erling Haaland. The two great stars who promise to dominate European football in the coming years have already seen each other in the 2019/20 edition in the round of 16, before activity is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On that occasion, the French team achieved the passage after a 4-2 aggregate, but the young promise of France did not score goals and the Norwegian striker had uncovered in the first leg with a double.

So far the two best teams have been el Manchester City and Bayern Munich, who finished with perfect scores in their groups. The last champion is the highest scorer of the contest with 24 shouts, 18 in the initial phase, but the celestial ones show the least defeated fence with just 1 goal against, against Porto on the first date.

