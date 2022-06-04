Who are Return Digital? His top 5 titles that feed my faith in video games

when added Return Digital to the credits of a new game, there is something that begins to attract us irremediably, but not everyone knows who they are or what are the types of games that go under their arm warm and loving. However, that is why we are here, to help you locate this brand and know which of its titles to go to understand why are they where they are.

By the way, as we imagine that there will also be people like you, seasoned, who simply want to see what we’re up to, remember that in a list of only 5 gamesand in the case of a brand as large and flourishing as Devolver, unfortunately we have to leave real gems outside. In fact, what the hell: it is possible that in 90% of cases, if you grab a Devolver game you can’t go wrong.

Who are Return Digital?

Return Digital is a video game distributor (and movies, mind you), but it is something else, something that Kotaku Australia defined a year ago: “a voice in the video game counterculturean escape route for those independent creators whose visions fail to adapt those of the traditional distributors, a champion for the people who don’t be afraid when putting the industry to fall from a donkey”.

The company was formed in 2009, and started off strong publishing remakes of the first two Serious Samof the people of Croteam. After making the so-called Serious Sam indie games possible, they continued in that line, betting on the tremendous Hotline Miamiby Dennaton Games, a game that would end up selling millions, making the independent scene rumble and placing Return Digital in the media spotlight.

More than a decade has passed in which the company has done nothing more than continue with its philosophy of support for more alternative creativity and, as the Deconstructeam team recounted in its Walk (possibly in the chapter on Low Performance), they also fuel business practices and work dynamics that are quite developer friendly.

The result is a hundred games of the most varied that have almost always had something to tell or add to the history of video games. Maybe we’re being too much benevolent to the companybecause there are always little black sheep, but reviewing the long list of games, we can not help do it with a smile From ear to ear.





5 Devolver Digital games you should know

Inscryption

The last one will be the first, at least in our recommended list. Inscryption is one of the most famous of 2021, not only with respect to Devolver’s own publications, but also with respect to the rest of titles of the year. At first pass, it may seem like just another roguelike with cards and a horror theme, but as we progress the experience branches out and becomes many more things.

On the one hand, we get to know a story that unfolds through the gameplay, in a natural and captivating way; but on the other hand we find tremendously deep mechanics, unforgettable music and a aesthetics that are hard to get out of your head.





The Talos Principle

The Talos Principle It is a very special game. Yes, everyone on the list is, but this one is harder to pigeonhole. It is a puzzle game with an exploration part (without reaching the open world) and a narrative that delves into the clearest philosophygetting fully into a transhumanist conversation that touches sticks like ontology and theology with total sincerity and naturalness.

Talking about the gameplay itselfin that world isolated from everything, which overflows with an almost violent peace, we find areas inspired by Roman or Egyptian ruins in which we can interact with elements such as pressure plates, boxes, fans, spokes and lots of elements that intertwine and complicate the more than 120 puzzles that we can solve





Reigns

Tinder and that kind of networks ligoteo base their main interaction on deciding whether we like a person swipe your business card to the left or to the right. Yes or no? That’s exactly the way to play Reignsbut in this case, instead of looking for love, friendship or a fuck, we make decisions about our kingdom, because the role we adopt is that of a king or queen of a country.

Each of our decisions influences one of the four pillars that make up the balance of the kingdom: town, wealth, church and army. It is dangerously fast to play, because the interaction allows it, but the challenge is to go far and make sure no class receive more or less attention than the rest. Be careful, it is not as simple as having everything inflated. Give too much power to any of them can spell your end.





Enter the Gungeon

This colleague has obsessed us at various times in our lives since arrived in 2016mainly due to its staggered release on different platforms. Enter the Gungeon It’s one of those skill games that leave your brain ruminating at night if you play late, but it’s not no Tetrisbut a roguelike con bullet hell in which weapons are something else.

Hay zillion weapons (ie. about 200) to choose from, and although some are very powerful and versatile, the main mechanics guarantee that what matters most here is that you know the map well, the types of enemies and, above all, that you have the demon’s ability. It’s about a git gud? Can! And we love it! The best is that no game looks like the nextso addiction is guaranteed.





The Red Strings Club

Let us propose something with a little less action, but that will be just as impressive or more: Red Strings Club. This is a more personal choice, which may not usually enter the top games of Give backbut it deserves your full attention.

It is a work closer to the graphic adventure than expresses himself between texts and cocktails. We live again a history of transhumanism (“Hello, a video game that goes beyond war propaganda!”) that takes place in a cyberpunk city and that talks about the possibility of modify emotions of the world’s inhabitants artificially. What would the world be like if we were all “happy” with just implant a chip?

We experience it all through Donovan, a bartender with an exceptional hand for cocktails, but who also runs a bar often frequented by personalities from the corporate spheres that dominate the world. Through his cocktails, he manages to elicit information that other characters like Akara or Brandeis can later use in your favor. We don’t want to say much more, but we hope that it has piqued your curiosity…