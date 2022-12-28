Who are the 10 economic personalities of the year, according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo

The ten most important economic and financial figures of the year, according to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper

The newspaper Newspaperone of the most important in Brazil, made a selection of the ten most important economic and financial figures of the year-

Who is Bernard Arnault, the Frenchman who displaced Elon Musk as the new richest man in the world This is the president and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the empire of 70 fashion and cosmetics brands. In 2021, he acquired Tiffany jewelry for USD 15.8 billion, the largest acquisition of a luxury brand in history.

The list includes the CEO of Twitter and Tesla Elon Muskto two of the largest fortunes on the planet, Bernard Arnault y Gautam Adaniand two key names for global macroeconomics, such as Jerome Powell y Christine Lagarde.

The only Argentine in this top10 is the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The CEO of Tesla and Starlink bought this year Twitter for $44 billion. As Folha recalled, on April 14 Musk officially launched his offer to acquire the social network, which was initially rejected. After a round trip, the operation was finally completed in October.

The IMF board meets to approve the third revision of the program and transfer 6,000 million dollars to the Central Bank Kristalina Georgieva will be in charge of the last board meeting of the year that will serve to endorse the economic effects of the stability plan designed by Sergio Massa and strengthen Argentina’s public reserves

“On October 4, the billionaire sent a letter to Twitter stating that he would maintain the original agreement, which was officially closed on the 28th of the same month. “The bird is free,” the billionaire wrote when confirming the purchase of Twitter. Musk also took over as CEO of the social network after the deal. At the beginning of November, he made massive layoffs throughout the company, some 7,500 around the world, ”Folha summarized.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH and the world’s largest fortune (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

The French Bernard ArnaultCEO of LVMH and his family lead the ranking of the richest people in the world, with a fortune of $188 billionafter the fall in Tesla shares that displaced Musk.

The liquidation of the soybean dollar fell and the BCRA ended up buying only USD 23 million in the market See also Bolsonaro and Lula seek the evangelical vote, which will be decisive in the Brazilian elections Soybean exporters entered USD 38.8 million on the day, 20.6% of the total traded on the MULC. The Central Bank adds a balance in favor for its exchange participation of some USD 916 million in December

“Arnault had already briefly held the top spot among the richest in 2021, when he surpassed the then richest man in the world. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. The first position in the ranking of billionaires has not been occupied by a European since October 2015″, quoted the São Paulo newspaper. His conglomerate of companies includes everything from fashion house Louis Vuitton and dozens of other brands ranging from champagne to five-star hotels.

Gautam Adani, chairman and founder of Adani Group (M. Scott Brauer for The New York Times)

The Indian Gautam Adami surpassed the billionaire Jeff Bezosfounder of Amazon, and reached the position of the second richest person in the world in 2022. He owns the largest business conglomerate in India and has an estimated fortune of $150 billion.

They are holding it operates in areas such as coal mining, port and airport management, cement manufacturing and gas distribution, and renewable energy production.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The current president of the Federal Reserveor Fed, was the visible face of the entity in the year of accelerating inflation worldwide.

Under his tenure, the Fed raised the country’s benchmark interest rates in March for the first time since 2018, “signaling the start of what would be an aggressive monetary policy to combat inflation even with the uncertainties generated by the Ukraine War, which had just begun,” Folha assured.

After the slowdown in December and with less inflationary pressure, the Federal Reserve could continue to reduce the pace of rate hikes, which could bring relief to the market, which now faces less competition from US fixed income.

Lisa DeNell Cook, the first black woman to serve on the board of directors of the US Fed (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool/File Photo)

the economist Lisa Cook She became the first black woman to join the Board of Directors from the fed.

He has a PhD in Economics from the University of California, with research on the labor market and racial disparities.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, dismissed president of the IDB

In September, the BID fired its top manager Mauricio Claver-Caroneafter accusations that the then president of the bank had maintained intimate relations with a lower-ranking official.

Claver-Carone had been appointed by the then President of the United States, Donald Trumpand took office in September 2020, breaking a six-decade tradition in which a Latin American name led the institution.

Carone’s dismissal also led to the election of the first Brazilian president at the IDB, Ilan Goldfjnwho until then had been one of the central executives of the IMF in the Argentine case.

Christine Lagarde, presidenta del Banco Central Europeo (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo)

The president of the European Central Bank, and former head of the IMF. it also had to face a sharp rise in prices since the euro zone recorded inflation of 5.1% in January this year, a record for the historical series that began in 1997.

According to Folha, the index continued its upward trajectory throughout the year, pressured by the Ukrainian War, breaking new records every month.

Lagarde’s leadership at the ECB made the decision to raise euro zone rates for the first time in 11 years, raising its deposit and funding rate from -0.5% to zero. The movement, although expected, was considered aggressive, since the bank broke with its own guideline for movement of 0.25 points in interest rates in the zone, the São Paulo newspaper quoted.

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Quasi Quarteng was appointed UK Chancellor of Finance on 6 September by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The package of tax reduction that he presented failed, led to the collapse of British debt securities and a little over a month later he was removed from his position, something that cost Truss her own job.

His agenda involved historic tax cuts, with the elimination of the highest income tax rate in the country, a freeze on corporate tax at 19%, eliminating the 25% increase planned by his predecessor, and huge increases in debt. of the government.

Ben Bernanke, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson

The former Fed chair received the Nobel prize of Economy 2022 together with Douglas Diamond y Philip Dybvig.

All three were chosen because they had created a foundation for why banks are needed, why they are vulnerable, and what to do about it through their academic research.

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa (Gustavo Gavotti)

The Folha newspaper highlighted the figure of Sergio Massa after the change of authorities in the Ministry of Economy in the middle of the year.

“He was promoted to office with the mission of saving the government from Alberto Fernandez”, considered the newspaper.

“Massa started, in practice, to act as a Prime Minister Argentine”, pointed out Folha.

“After the announcement, however, the new super-minister announced a package of measures to try to give stability to the country with a review of social spending and the strengthening of the Central Bank’s reserves to overcome the debt, in a wink to the market. Thus, Fernández saw in Massa the opportunity to recover the economy and have salvation from his government, carried away, at that time, by the political crisis with the vice president, ”concluded the Brazilian newspaper.

Keep reading:

At the end of the year the moratorium for retirement expires: what will happen to those who do not have the years of contributions

The 4 reasons why the free dollar rose and what will happen in the first months of 2023, according to the Government

The Central Bank took USD 147 million in the market, the second highest purchase of the month

Massa is already beginning to put together the “mattress” to face the debt in pesos of 2023