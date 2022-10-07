Who are the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners and what did they do?

The Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, and the Russian organizations Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties won the Nobel Peace Prize

The Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, who is in prison; and Russian organizations Memorial and the ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties They will receive the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize “for the right to criticize power” and “denounce crimes against humanity,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee, based in Oslo, announced Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee “wishes to honor three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in neighboring Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” it said when announcing the names of the laureates.

Bialiatic “He was one of the initiators of the democratic movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s. He has dedicated his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his country of origin,” the committee noted.

This lawyer, vice president of the International Federation for Human Rights and persecuted by the dictatorship of Alexandr Lukashenko, created Viasna (Spring) “in response to the constitutional reforms that gave authoritarian powers to the president, he is currently detained without trial,” he recalled Berit Reiss-Andersenpresident of the committee, announcing the shared award.

The Norwegian Nobel committee claimed the Bialiatsky liberationimprisoned on a charge of tax evasion but considered a political prisoner: “Our message is to urge the Belarusian authorities to release him and we hope that will happen and that he can come to Oslo and receive the award,” Reiss-Andersen said. “But there are thousands of political prisoners in Belarus and I fear that my wish may not be very realistic,” she continued.

Bialiatski received the Homo Homini Prize and the Per Anger Prize, for his efforts in promoting human rights and democracy. His wife said she was “overwhelmed with emotion” after hearing the news of his award this Friday.

Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organization Viasna (Belarus), receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award at the award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

As for the Russian NGO Memorialthe committee recalls that collected and verified information on abuses and war crimes perpetrated against the population by Russian and pro-Russian forces. “In 2009, the head of the Memorial branch in Chechnya, Natalia Estemirova, was killed because of this work.”.

Memorial is based on the notion that confronting past crimes is essential to preventing new ones. The organization has also been at the forefront of efforts to combat militarism and promote human rights and a government based on the rule of law, the organization explained.

Memorial was created in 1987 by human rights activists in the former Soviet Union who wanted to ensure that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression were never forgotten.

The Kremlin considers it a “foreign agent” and ordered its dissolution in 2021, as well as blocking its website in May 2022. Memorial said the Putin government’s decision was “disproportionate” as the refusal to identify itself as a foreign agent for receiving financing from abroad did not constitute a “serious” infringement.

In March 2022, the Russian Supreme Court dismissed the appeal against the liquidation of Memorial, accused by the authorities of creating “a false image of the Soviet Union as a terrorist state” in reference to its investigations of Stalinist repressions.

The poster of the Russian human rights organization Memorial is seen outside its offices in Moscow on March 28, 2013 (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File)

As for the Center for Civil Libertieswas founded for the purpose of promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine. “It has taken a position to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and put pressure on the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy,” the committee notes.

The Ukrainian centerhas become an important source for documenting war crimes by Russia and plays a ‘pioneering role’ in holding the guilty to account”.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of this year’s peace prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway (NTB/Heiko Junge via REUTERS)

“With their constant efforts in favor of humanistic values, anti-militarism and the principles of law, this year’s winners have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and brotherhood among nations, a much-needed vision in the world of today,” he adds.

The one for Peace is the fifth of the awards announced so far, after those for Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Literature, and succeeds the one awarded in 2021 to two journalists, the Filipino María Ressa and the Russian Dmitry Muratov.

KEEP READING:

The Nobel Peace Prize went to a lawyer and two human rights organizations in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to French writer Annie Ernaux.

When the Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux spoke with Infobae: “The past is never past, even less so if it is violent and murky”

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to quantum mechanics specialists Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger