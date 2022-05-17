Who are the 38 summoned by Tata Martino for the Tri

(Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The Mexican team will prepare to have a summer full of activity because between the warm-up friendly matches and the start of the Nations League the Tri You will have different encounters. For this Gerard Tata Martino published a list of 38 summoned who will be able to play in said commitments.

Among the usual calls to the concentration of the national team is Guillermo Ochoa, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera, Alexis Vega y Raul Jimenez. But Tata Martino also gave space to those players who just started their career with the National Team and among them the names of Marcelo Flores, Santiago Giménez and Erik Lira appeared.

The list was made up of four goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 15 midfielders and six midfielders. This was the complete call:

Summer call 2022 Mexican team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

*Developing information