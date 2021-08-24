Who are the 4 Argentines to whom the Premier League will not yield and will not be able to play the Qualifiers with the National Team

Lionel Scaloni will not be able to count on players who belong to Premier League clubs. Photo: REUTERS / Amir Cohen

The South American players of the Premier League who were called up for the triple qualifying date for Qatar 2022 will not be allowed to travel, due to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the British Government for those who enter from a list of countries classified as “red alert ”.

In this context, all persons entering the United Kingdom from South America or Mexico, among other destinations, must undergo a “isolation period of at least 10 days”To mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Against this background, the clubs of the Premier League made it known to the organism that gathers them that they are not willing to yield to the footballers who participate with in the Conmebol qualifiers in the three games scheduled for September and that would affect the Argentine selected that will lose four protagonists, and the representatives of Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay will also be affected.

In the case of Albiceleste the refusal of the British clubs prohibits the presence of: Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez and Emiliano Buendia (both from Aston Villa), Giovanni Lo Celso and Christian romero (belonging to Tottenham Hotspur), who were summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the triple round of Qualifiers, before Venezuela (2/9), Brazil (5/9) and Bolivia (9/9).

Draw, figure in the Copa América, will not be able to be in the triple date of the Qualifiers. Photo: EFE / Fernando Bizerra



As for the five-time world champion team, the decision of the English clubs affects the players Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (del Liverpool), Ederson, Fred and Gabriel Jesus (del Manchester City), Thiago Silva (from Chelsea) and Ricarlison (from Everton), all cited by the manager Tite.

In other selections such as that of Colombia they will not be able to be Yerry Mina (Everton) and Davison Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur), while in the combined Uruguay, Coach Oscar Washington Tabárez will not be able to count on the forward Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) or with midfielder Lucas Torreira (from Arsenal) and Paraguay will lose Miguel Almiron (Newcastle).

For its part, the European Clubs Association (ECA) protested to FIFA on this issue and sent a note warning that “no other interests are placed above the physical well-being of the players and the legitimate rights of the clubs”, As published by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both the FA (English Football Federation) and the government to find a solution, but due to current public health concerns related to travelers arriving from red list countries, no no exemption has been granted ”, explained the English organization in an official statement. And I add: “If they were to be quarantined upon return from the red list countries, the well-being and fitness of the players would be significantly affected and they would also not be available to prepare and play in two rounds of Premier League matches, a matchday of UEFA club competition and the third round. EFL Cup”.

For clubs, the ten days of mandatory quarantine must be added to the time required for each player to regain physical form to face the matches.

“Preventive isolation requirements mean that players’ well-being and fitness will be significantly affected.“, specific Richard Masters, executive director of the Premier League. “Clubs have always supported their players’ wishes to represent their countries; this is a source of pride for everyone involved. However, the clubs have come to the conclusion that it would be totally unreasonable to release the players in these new circumstances.“Added the official.

Steve Bruce, Newcastle coach where the Paraguayan is played Almiron, expressed: “The clubs are talking about this. It affects us. You can’t just let him go and expect him to stay in a hotel for 10 days because he will miss several games with our teams.”.

The issue had already exploded in the last hours because Liverpool leaked that it would refuse to give up its players for the Qualifiers, taking into account that among those mentioned are the Brazilians Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino, but also the Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah.

The triple playoff date will start on Thursday, September 2 with featured duels like Chile-Brazil O Venezuela-Argentina. Then the Sunday 5 with the classic Argentina-Brazil and the Thursday 9 with the presentations of Argentina against Bolivia and of Brazil vs. Peru.

