Who are the 5 drivers fighting for the seat that the Russian Mazepin left free for the start of Formula 1

When there are only a few hours left until the new cars of the Formula 1 take to the track in Bahrain for the first official training sessions ahead of the start of the 2022 season, the team Haas took a drastic measure in the midst of the war that has Russia and Ukraine as protagonists. The American team he broke the contract with the Russian Nikita Mazepin and did the same with his main sponsor Uralkalithe company that had brought the pilot and owner of his father, the tycoon Dimitryof fluid links with Vladimir Putin.

Now, less than two weeks before the start of the calendar at the Sakhir international circuit in Qatar, Gene Haas, owner of the Sterwart-Haas team and the only American team in F1, gave details of why they decided to leave a seat free in the highest category of world motorsports. “There was a lot of intense criticism of the Ukrainian invasion and it became overwhelming. We couldn’t deal with all of that, our other sponsors can’t deal with all of that.”he said in dialogue with the agency AP.

In this way, it is still unknown who will be the pilot that will accompany Mick Schumacher throughout the year. What is official is that Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will get into one of the Haas single-seaters at the Bahrain tests. But the owner of the team himself confirmed that its continuity throughout 2022 is not yet confirmed.

Fittipaldi has already secured his place in the first official F1 training sessions (FIA)

Faced with this scenario, there are several candidates to become F1 racers during the coming season. The first of the postulants is Fittipaldi himself, test pilot for the United States team. As indicated BBC Sportwould be the one that would have the most chances of keeping the place that Mazepin left after being unlinked.

Grandson of the legendary Emerson, Pietro would be looking for support in Brazil to add an advertiser that would allow him to keep the position throughout the season. It must be remembered that the 25-year-old driver was born in the USA and in 2020 he added two Grand Prix due to the accident suffered by the then starting rider Romain Grosjean.

In the event that the Haas team If you want a more experienced rider, option No. 1 would be Italian Antonio Giovinazzi. Who ran until last season in the Alfa Romeo team (2019-2021), his candidacy would be promoted by Ferrari, supplier of the American team’s drivers, according to the French sports newspaper The Team.

Antonio Giovanazzi would be one of the Haas options to replace Mazepin (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

At the age of 28, the native of Martina Franca competed in 62 Grand Prix in which he scored 19 points, but never managed to get on the podium. In 2017 he raced in two races with Sauber and then was a test driver for the Haas. After his departure from F1, the Italian set out to race in Formula E, the FIA’s hybrid car category.

In addition to the Brazilian and the Italian driver, another who joined the table as a replacement for Mazepin is another old acquaintance from Formula 1. Nico Hulkenbergthe experienced 34-year-old, who came to race 179 Grand Prix and reached pole position at the Interlagos GP, Brazil, in 2010 aboard a Williams, would be another in the pipeline.

Except for a couple of replacements, the German has not been part of F1’s stable squad since 2019, when he said goodbye to the Renault team. In 2020, he raced three races for Racing Point (now Alpine).

Nico Hülkenberg ran some races with Racing Point in 2020. He raced more than 170 Grands Prix in F1 (FIA)

Finally, the other names that sound are those of two young people. The media in Great Britain put the Indian as a possible candidate Jehan Daruvala. At 23 years old, the driver is a member of the Red Bull Junior team and since 2020 he has been competing in Formula 3 with the Carlin team. Last season he finished in 7th place in the championship: he won two races, one at Monza and the other at the Yas Marina racetrack in the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining that would appear on the list of the Haas team would be Oscar Piastri21-year-old Australian who is the test driver for the Alpine team and has already shown his skills behind the wheel with victories in Formula 2 and 3.

