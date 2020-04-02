Who are the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020? Meet the all-star line up for the new series

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is again on Channel four with 12 well-known faces who suppose they’ve what it takes to move the SAS choice.

The well-known dozen will probably be embarking on the hardest check of their lives, dealing with a gruelling course in the difficult terrain of Scotland’s distant island, Raasay the place they are going to be uncovered to unforgiving climate, harsh panorama and unstable seas.

Placing them by way of their paces is Chief Teacher, Ant Middleton and his group of Directing Workers, Cunning, Billy, Ollie and latest member Jay.

However the DS don’t care how well-known the recruits are, or in the event that they’ve obtained over 100ok followers on their Instagram, as their celeb standing will probably be stripped away as quickly as they enter the choice course of.

So, who are the latest celeb recruits? And have they got what it takes?

Right here’s every part it’s good to know…

Katie Value

Katie, 41, is a mannequin, businesswoman, singer, TV character and creator. She’s finest recognized for her glamour modelling days when she was referred to by the pseudonym Jordan. In 2004, she took half on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here, the place she met her now ex husband Peter Andre, with whom she shares two youngsters. So, the mum-of-five might need had just a little bit of follow roughing it throughout her Jungle days…

Joey Essex

Former The Solely Approach is Essex star first burst onto screens in 2011 as a cast member on the ITVBe present. Since then, the 29-year-old has gone on to star in his personal ITV present, entitled Educating Joey Essex. However will the “Reem King” be capable of go with out his faux tan for the problem?

Anthea Turner

Greatest recognized for internet hosting Blue Peter and GMT, Anthea, 59, will probably be taking over the SAS problem this 12 months.

Helen Skelton

Like Anthea, the English tv presenter and actress, 36, co-presented the BBC youngsters’s programme Blue Peter from 2008 till 2013. Since 2014 she has been a presenter on Countryfile. However has nation life ready her for this problem? We’ll have to attend and see…

Brendan Cole

The ballroom dancer – who’s finest recognized for showing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – will probably be swapping his dancing sneakers for some combats and mountain boots as he faces the gruelling course.

John Fashanu

Former premiership footballer John, 57, is one of the 12 celebs taking over the SAS problem.

In his former profession, he was a centre-forward from 1978 till 1995, most notably in an eight-year spell at Wimbledon F.C. during which he received the FA Cup in 1988 and scored over 100 targets in all competitions.

Nikki Sanderson

Hollyoaks actress Nikki is ditching the glitz and glamour to participate in gruelling present.

She at present performs Maxine Minnive on the Channel four cleaning soap, and beforehand performed Daybreak Bellamy in Heartbeat and Candice Stowe in Coronation Road, for which she lately reprised her function for a one-off.

Jack Maynard

Brother to singer Conor Maynard, the YouTube star grew to become fairly well-known in 2017 following his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which was brief lived following a Twitter scandal.

Lauren Steadman

Followers could recognise the 27-year-old for showing on Strictly in 2018. Exterior of the BBC present, Lauren – who’s a Paralympic athlete – has competed in three Summer season Paralympics, in each swimming and the paratriathlon.

Locksmith

Music artist Locksmith – actual identify Leon Rolle – is finest recognized for being drum and bass band Rudimental’s DJ. This 12 months, he’ll be stepping away from the group and seeing if he has what it takes to move the SAS choice.

Yasmin Evans

Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine will probably be swapping the DJ sales space for Scotland’s distant island of Raasay.

Tony Bellew

Former boxing champion Tony, 37, will probably be taking over a really new problem in his life as he heads to Scotland for SAS. However will all the years of coaching in the ring assist him move the choice, and earn him one other win underneath his belt? Or will he need to throw in the towel?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel four quickly. In case you’re wanting for extra to look at try our TV information.