Who are the coaches with the best salary in Liga MX

The MX League is considered as one with the better with higher pay for the players and coaches, this according to testimonies from the coaches and footballers themselves. On South America They see as one of their professional goals to belong to a club in Aztec football. However, in recent years the MLS It has competed in this area and even exceeds some salaries of players considered as franchises.

The technical directors who receive a higher income in Mexican soccer are those who have had a consolidated career and even with experience in Europe. The best salaries go between million and the 2 millions dollars annually. For its part, the lower of this range oscillates between USD 400 thousand monthly.

With the departure of Ricardo Ferretti from the bench of the UANL Tigers, one of the highest paid coaches was also removed from the top of the list, as his income was estimated at USD 3.8 million. Secondly, Ignacio AmbrizAfter his departure from León to Huesca in the second division of Spain, he was another coach discarded within that top.

According to information from Record, at fifth place is the Uruguayan strategist, Robert Dante Siboldi. The former coach of the Xolos from Tijuana signed a contract with the border institution that bound him for one year and an income of USD 1.5 million yearly. However, after the poor results obtained with the xoloitzcuintles, was removed from his position in the matchday 11 of the Scream Mexico A21.

In the fourth position it’s found Miguel The lice Herrera. After his departure the last tournament of the set of America, Miguel was contacted by several clubs interested in obtaining his services, finally it was Tigres with whom he reached an agreement, perceiving USD 3 million for a duration of 2 years in front of the feline set.

On third place, of the highest paid DT is located Victor Manuel Vucetich. The King midas a sum close to the USD 1.8 million per year in Chivas de Guadalajara, despite being one of the best paid, he was questioned by the rojiblanca fans for the bad results, it was until the matchday 9 when the directors of the Sacred Herd decided to end their employment relationship.

On second place one of the new faces is found in the benches of the Liga BBVA MX, the Argentinian Santiago Solari who receives a total of USD 2 million annually, the same amount that Miguel Herrera received. The former technician of the Real Madrid signed by 2 years with the cream-blue outfit. Despite being the strategist’s first experience in Mexico, has led his team to finish the tournament as the absolute leader.

Finally, first of all, there is Javier Aguirre. The Mexican has a contract with the Rayados from Monterrey by two years and a salary of USD 3.9 million year. Since his arrival, the Basque he became the highest paid coach in Liga MX and the difference with the salary of other strategists is considerable.

It is worth mentioning that the technician with the worst salary in the current Grita México A21 is below one million dollars. Coach Leo Ramos, who came to take charge of the White Roosters from Queretaro after the dismissal of Hector Altamirano, receives a salary of USD 120 thousand yearly.

In that sense, Ramos, who was close to getting the Queretanos into the playoff zone, wins just the 3% of Aguirre’s salary. While, compared to Santiago Solari and Miguel Herrera, he receives the 6% and the 8 percent, respectively. In this way, it can be seen that the salary of each coach goes hand in hand with the objectives of each team.

