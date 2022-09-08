Who are the eight key figures in the cabinet of Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Liz Truss in her debut as Prime Minister in the House of Commons of the British Parliament (Reuters)

The new cabinet British Prime Minister Liz Truss it is the most diverse Britain has ever had: there is a woman deputy prime minister, as well as black and Asian politicians holding top positions.

Although they come from different contexts, the new ministers share the views of the new prime minister on the free market, a small state and support for Brexit. Still, the diversity of the government reflects years of work by the Conservative Party to shake off the image of priority to the “privileged white male”.

This momentum has transformed a party with a membership of 172,000, mostly white men. Of the Tory legislators, 24% are women and 6% are from ethnic minorities. The main opposition party, Labor, is more diverse and has more support from non-white voters, but has not had non-white male leaders. Truss is the third woman to lead her party.

THE KEY FIGURES OF THE NEW BRITISH CABINET

Kwasi Kwarteng, Treasury Secretary: He’s an old ally of Truss’s. Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Kwarteng studied at Eton College, an elite institute that has served several prime ministers, including the outgoing Boris Johnson, and Cambridge University. He has a Ph.D. in Economic History and is seen as one of the party’s leading minds.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new UK Treasury Secretary

James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary: His father is white British and his mother is from Sierra Leone; he is a former soldier who was elected to Parliament in 2015. Widely seen as pragmatic and affable, he held Foreign Office posts as envoy for Europe and the Middle East and was education secretary in the final weeks of the Johnson government. He is the first black politician to serve as Britain’s top diplomat.

James Cleverly, the new UK Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman, Secretary of the Interior: The new head of security and issues such as immigration, is a Cambridge-educated right-wing lawyer. At 42, she is the youngest to hold the position. She was born in London to Indian parents. She was Solicitor General under Boris Johnson.

Suella Braverman, new UK Home Secretary

Therese Coffey, viceprimera ministra: This key Truss ally is the first woman to hold the position. She will be faced with the vital task of shoring up the National Health Service. She is a practicing Catholic who has voted against liberalizing access to abortion.

Therese Coffey the new deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom

Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary for Intergovernmental Relations: He was born in Iraq, served as Chancellor of the Exchequer, also served as Secretary of State for Education from 2021 to 2022 and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment during the Johnson administration.

Nadhim Zahawi, new UK intergovernmental minister

Kemi Badenoch, secretaria de Comercio: He is of Nigerian parents, lived in Lagos and the USA. She previously served as Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities; and as Minister of State for Equality from 2021 to 2022.

Kemi Badenoch, the new UK Commerce Secretary

Rees-Mogg, Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: his election has alarmed environmentalists because of his support for more oil exploration in the North Sea; his father is British and his mother from Sierra Leone.

Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense: He is a retired military man who was ratified in the position, since he had been serving in the same position during the government of Boris Johnson.

Ben Wallace was ratified as UK Defense Secretary

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

Liz Truss ruled out applying a tax to oil companies in her first presentation before the British Parliament

Despite the change of government, the United Kingdom will maintain its support for Ukraine to stop Russia’s destructive efforts

Biden asked Liz Truss to continue working together to guarantee the failure of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine

Liz Truss’s plan to combat the UK energy crisis: frozen tariffs and subsidies to companies