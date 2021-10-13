Who are the famous people who have supported America throughout its history

Some celebrities who are followers of America (Photo: Infobae Twitter / @ ESPNmx)

The America club It is found with long tablecloths because 105 years have been celebrated since the club was founded. Throughout its history, the Coapa team has been remembered for the great feats they have built, their titles, the footballers who served in their ranks and the large number of fans who joined the Americanist family.

America It has become the most popular team in football, as it has a wide range of followers throughout Mexico and the sum reaches millions.

Within the broad Americanist hobby, there are also people belonging to the artistic environment or other sports disciplines.

The Mexican comedian was one of the maximum references of the Americanista action because, on constant occasions, he did not hesitate to recognize his love for the Coapa team. In addition to being recognized by the historic phrase “America and now.”

El Loco always admired the azulcremas (Photo: Twitter / @ History_America)

Better known as spirit inspired many generations with his love for the America. During some episodes of the Chavo del Ocho, the main character dreamed of becoming the azulcrema scorer of the moment: Enrique Borja.

Years later, he gave life to one of his most endearing characters: the Chanfle. This character was a water carrier for the America’s first team and did everything possible to be an honest person. Besides, she dreamed that one day her son would be able to wear the cream-blue T-shirt.

Chespirito was in charge of giving life to Chanfle (Photo: Twitter / @ History_América)

Chabelo is another of the greatest fans of the Eagles within the artistic medium. On different occasions he has even mentioned that he suffers twice when America loses, because he and Chabelo.

The acclaimed Hollywood director has mentioned that he is a fan of the Eagles. Despite not being attached to the team, he has not left his fondness for it to the imagination since he was a child America.

The famous film director is a follower of America (Photo: Twitter / @ ESPNmx)

The Butter has never hesitated to reveal her love for him America. The Mexican television presenter has been caught in the club’s celebrations when they are champions and is close to different team players.

On several occasions he has bet on the team of his loves against other colleagues in the middle.

Burro Van Rankin remains present in several matches of America (Photo: Twitter / @ Pasion_Aguilas)

The 59-year-old actor is a loyal fan of azulcremas. On many occasions he has participated in team campaigns and has been found supporting the club when they play finals in the Aztec stadium. Also, like the Butter, is one of the guests of the board of directors to the festivities during the championships.

This is how René Casados ​​congratulated his team (Photo: Twitter / @ ReneCasados)

Moving on to other disciplines, the Formula 1 He is a faithful follower of the Coapa team. During his vacations, he keeps an eye on the team and goes to watch him at the Azteca Stadium.

For its part, the Americanist team also keeps abreast of the career of the Czech and congratulates him when he gets a place on the podium.

The runner always keeps an eye on the team (Photo: Twitter / @ History_America)

The boxer has also used his networks to show his passion for the azulcrema team. Juanma has declared “who does not know football, is not going to America.”

Jose Maria Yazpik– Actor

Jesus Ochoa– Actor

Raul Sarmiento– Sportscaster

Juan Carlos Borrego Nava– TV presenter

Enrique Rocha– Actor

Billy Rovzar– Actor

KEEP READING:

The Mexican National Team arrived in Cuscatlán in the midst of a strong security device

The reason why America wears blue and cream on their uniform, according to Faitelson

Who are the best players in the history of America, according to Futbol Picante