Who are the five boxing legends who were born in Tepito

The Tepito neighborhood is the cradle of great national boxing legends (Photos: Cuartoscuro.)

The Brave neighborhood of Tepito, located in the heart of Mexico City, has earned the reputation of being one of the main hotbeds of boxers in the country. In their gyms, some as famous as the Gloria and the Carmen, have forged their pininos great icons of boxing worldwide, although over the years the harvest of champions has been overshadowed by drug trafficking and organized crime. Despite this, five characters left that place managed to engrave their names in gold letters.

Raúl Ratón Macías came to confess that his neighbors lit candles every time he fought so that it would go well for him in the battle (Photo: INEHRM)

Contrary to the story of many boxers who are lost between vice and money, Raúl Macías’s is different. He was born on July 28, 1934 and, from his early years, he knew how to combine his charisma and simplicity with the ability to win the hearts of your neighbors in the neighborhood. Before boxing, he worked as a shoemaker, snowman and messenger, which introduced him to the sporting sphere. His qualities soon made him stand out nationally.

Represented Mexico in the Helsinki Olympics 1952, where he obtained the sixth place. To the 21 years conquered the world bantamweight title at the National Boxing Association (ANB). He made three 43 fights, of which he only lost a couple. However, he put a premature end to his career on February 28, 1959, when he beat Ernesto Parra at the Arena México. The reason was a promise he made to his mother.

Carlos Zárate had a hard time due to addictions after falling to Lupe Pintor and losing the champion belt (Photo: Twitter / @ BoxingBulletin)

Carlos Zárate Serna is another of the neighborhood’s idols. During adolescence he won the Golden Gloves tournament and in his first professional meetings achieved an undefeated record of 39 lawsuits. In May 1976 he defeated Rodolfo Martínez, champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB) in bantamweight and a year later received the best pound-for-pound recognition over Muhammad Ali.

He came to own many properties and even a yacht in Acapulco. However, the defeat with Lupe Painter in 1979 he took a radical turn in his life. After losing the title fell into depression Y spent the MXN 18 million that he spent to solve his addictions. He had a fleeting return, but fell again to such a degree live in passing hotels in La Merced, Tepito and Peralvillo. Years later the White hair He managed to overcome his situation, although far from fame.

Huitlacoche Medel was hated by the fans when he beat Toluco López (Photo: Twitter / @ lamazon_oficial)

Jose Medel He is also a native of Tepito, although he is best remembered for having defeated the wrong person. It was at the age of 17 that he began training, while dedicating himself to sell lemons in the brave neighborhood. His qualities were undeniable and he soon earned the opportunity to face the idol of the people Jdaring toluco López. The fight favored him but, contrary to his expectations, he earned the hatred of a sector of the fans.

It was not like that in Japan. Not being recognized in Mexico, he emigrated to the Japanese country to continue his career. He had a long journey through Asia and some European countries where proved its quality by beating promising rivals. As a result, the fans of the archipelago adopted him as their own idol and he could have won the scepter against Masahiko Harada en 1967. However, bantamweight glory was denied him there and in Brazil, when he fell to Éder Jofre in 1962. His name was immortalized in the Deportivo Maracaná gym.

Kid Azteca played more than 200 fights in his career (Photo: Twitter / @ ecamarena1)

Luis Villanueva Paramo had such appreciation for the first CDMX painting that He grew up and lived his last years in that place. He was born on June 12, 1913 in Jesús Carranza number 13, although he had to migrate to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas as a child, where he had his first approach to boxing. Since his debut on the professional circuit, It lasted for three decades and filed more than 200 lawsuits.

His mastery of the liver hook execution kept him as the national welterweight monarch for 17 years. Enjoyed businesses in the Roma and Santa María la Ribera neighborhoods and participated in various films, but he never fought for a world championship. Gambling, vices and failed deals left him penniless and he spent his last days in a neighborhood located on the streets of Honduras and Allende.

Raul Valdes had his first contact with boxing in the gym of Carmen. Before that, he worked at the Granaditas market, in a shoe store. Years later he met the Gloria, where his career had a notable rise. At age 13 he reached the final of the Golden Gloves tournament, although he lost. As a professional he performed at flyweight, where he won 32 bouts and lost 14.

