Who are the footballers of America and Rayados that have remained since the end of 2019

Monterrey rose with the title of Opening 2019 on the court of Aztec stadium. Almost two years later, the final of the Concachampions is about to define the team that will be in charge of representing the Concacaf at Club World Cup 2022. America and Monterrey they will have to fall back into the green rectangle to claim the throne.

During the 2019 final, the Monterrey team beat the Eagles in the instance of penalty kicks. Since then, the two squads have made various modifications to their own squads. The one that attracts the most attention is the change that both teams carried out on their benches, because in La Pandilla, Antonio Mohamed left the team so that the command will go to the hands of the old sea dog, Javier Aguirre. For its part, the azulcrema team broke ties with Miguel Herrera and brought the former galactic Santiago Solari.

In terms of players, the Rayados squad still has 10 players from their last league title. MX League: Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Cárdenas, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Vincent Janssen, César Montes, Maximiliano Meza and Alfonso González.

And among the casualties that occurred after winning that title at the home of América are: Marcelo Barrovero (Atlético de San Luis), Nicolás Sánchez (Godoy Cruz), Leonel Vangioni (Libertad de Paraguay), Dorlan Pabón (Atlético Nacional) , Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami), Miguel Layún (Club América), Johan Vázquez (Génoa) and Jonathan González (Necaxa).

On the other hand, America also carried out different modifications within its workforce, such are the cases of Nicolás Castillo (Esporte de Brasil), Giovani Dos Santos (without a team), Rubén González (Necaxa), Carlos Vargas (Mazatlán), Paul Aguilar (Bravos de Juárez) and Andrés Ibargüen (Santos).

Despite this, there is a short list of players who could take their revenge and fight in the search for the title such as: Guillermo Ochoa, Óscar Jiménez, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Córdova, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martín, Federico Viñas , Nicolás Benedetti, Roger Martínez and Renato Ibarra.

Nevertheless, Renato Ibarra He will not be able to see action in that match because he has been injured since last August.

Another of the cases of inactivity within the Americanist alignment is that of Miguel Layún, who is now with the azulcrema team and will not be able to see activity against Monterrey, since he played with them in the quarterfinal phase of this same edition with the Monterrey team.

America could play with the statistics in its favor, because in addition to arriving as the absolute leader of the competition, it is also presented as the only team that has never lost a final of the Concacaf when he has disputed each of them.

The Coapa team has performed on this stage on seven occasions, and in all of them they have won the monarch trophy. The last time they met in this instance was in 2016 and on that occasion they defeated Tigers with a 4-1 aggregate.

However, the Steel giant It could be one of the factors that could be in favor of the Rayados, since the Monterrey team’s home team has played against America since its inauguration since only the creams have been able to win a single match on that field.

