Who are the foreign players that have joined the Liga MX Femenil

The Liga MX Femenil was created in 2017 and since then it has had significant growth. (Photo: twitter / @LigaBBVAFemenil)

The Liga MX Women it’s very young. The competition was founded in 2017, barely It has been in existence for five years and is already recognized worldwide. Their level has been increasing and now they are beginning to talk about women’s football around the world. To the degree that there are players from other countries who aspire to reach the Mexican circuit. They are the foreign players who have come to national football.

Recently, Tigers announced the signing of Uchenna Kanu, a 24-year-old Nigerian forward, who is the first of said nationality to play in Liga MX. The footballer is one of the best players in her country, she comes from Swedish football, from the club Linkopings FC, where he converted a goal every two games. If the Amazons were the most dominant team within the division, now with this reinforcement in offense there seems to be no one to stop them.

Just over a year ago, the president of the League, Mikel Arreola, announced that each women’s team can incorporate two foreign reinforcements to its squad. The clubs wasted no time and little by little the hiring began. One of the first was Atlético San Luis, who brought the Spanish Bea Parra and Marta Perarnau, from Real Betis. Both players brought experience and quality to the team from Potosí. His hiring was historic, being the first foreigners to arrive in Mexican soccer.

Tigres Femenil made the hiring of Uchenna Kanu official. (Photo: twitter / @ TigresFemenil)

Subsequently, America proceeded with the hiring of Stephanie Ribeiro, with American nationality and Brazilian roots, who works as a forward. For its part, Blue Cross also hired Michelle Montero, 26-year-old forward from Costa Rica. This last one came from Israeli football, from Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC.

Similarly, Uchenna Kanu is not the only foreign player who plays for Tigres. Two tournaments ago they announced the hiring of Stefany Ferrer, who stands out for his ability to play in the midfield and up front. Ferrer has dual nationality: Spanish and Brazilian. The player has been one of the most prominent within the feline squad.

Xolas also hired Angelina Hix, American player who had experience in the Copa Libertadores, with Chile’s Santiago Morning. Likewise, the club Queretaro announced the hiring of Vanessa Cordoba, Colombian goalkeeper who has started with his senior team, with international experience. Puebla hired Veronica Martins, 24-year-old forward, from Brazil.

Tigres is the team with the most titles in the Liga MX Femenil with three, followed by Monterrey, Chivas and América with one. (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

Likewise, Liga MX has made important signings of Mexican players. The first case was that of Charlyn Corral, one of the best forwards in the history of Mexican soccer, who was hired by Pachuca in 2021, hailing from Atlético de Madrid from Spain. A woman with vast experience in the Mexican National Team.

A similar case is that of Kiana Palacios, current forward of America, from Real society from Spain and passing through American football with the LA Galaxy.

La Liga has grown so much that Mexican players and City of Robles, current defense of Real Madrid, has recognized it and commented that it is a project that can make Mexican women’s soccer grow to the highest level.

In the same way, the current technique of the Mexican National Team has laid the foundation of its team from the players of the Liga MX Femenil. From the new project of Monica Vergara, the female Tricolor has shown a face never seen before, with a very large projection.

