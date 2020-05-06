Who are the hosts of Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is the newest healthful pastime competitors to take to our screens, with its first episode airing this Sunday.

The sequence, which challenges a brand new bunch of crafters every week to “create prop-like, mic-drop craft of epic proportions”, is hosted by comic Keith Lemon and presenter Anna Richardson.

Right here’s all the pieces you should find out about the well-known faces fronting the Fantastical Factory of Curious Crafts…

Who is Keith Lemon?

Keith Lemon, actual title Leigh Francis, is a comic, presenter and actor who’s greatest generally known as the face of Celeb Juice on ITV2.

Born in Leeds, Francis started his comedy profession in skits and rose to fame together with his Channel Four sketch present Bo’ Selecta!, by which he lampooned numerous celebs together with Craig David, Mel B and Elton John.

Francis then developed his Keith Lemon character and took him on tour for ITV2’s Keith Lemon’s Very Good World Tour in 2008, which proved to be a profitable hit.

Because of this, Celeb Juice that includes Lemon was created in 2008 and continues to air on ITV2 to this date.

The 47-year-old comic has since hosted a quantity of different exhibits as Lemon, together with Sing If You Can, Via the Keyhole, Purchasing with Keith Lemon and The Keith Lemon Sketch Present. He additionally starred in Keith Lemon: The Movie alongside Kelly Brook, Verne Troyer and Paddy McGuinness.

Francis can also be an avid crafter and shows numerous items of his paintings on social media.

Francis is married to Jill Carter, a magnificence therapist, with whom he has two kids.

Who is Anna Richardson?

Anna Richardson is a tv presenter and journalist, greatest recognized for internet hosting Channel 4’s Bare Attraction.

Born in Wellington, Richardson started her tv profession on Channel 4’s The Large Breakfast earlier than presenting ITV sequence Large Display screen.

The 49-year-old journalist then went onto current The Intercourse Schooling Present in 2008, which aired on Channel Four for 5 seasons till 2011. She additionally hosted a spread of factual programmes for the channel, reminiscent of Secret Eaters, Supershoppers, The way to Retire at 40 and The way to Get Match Quick.

Richardson additionally writes and produces tv sequence, reminiscent of No Waste Like Dwelling, Flip Again Your Physique Clock and You Are What You Eat.

She lately introduced Channel 4’s documentary Thomas Cook dinner: The Rise and Fall of Britain’s Oldest Journey Agent final 12 months and has introduced Bare Attraction since 2016.

Anna Richardson has been in a relationship with comedienne and former Bake-Off presenter Sue Perkins since 2014.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Crafts begins Sunday 10th Might at 8pm on Channel 4.