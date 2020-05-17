Who are the hosts of The Big Flower Struggle?

With Bake Off compelled to postpone filming and Strictly’s 2020 sequence in jeopardy, we’re clinging to The Nice British Stitching Bee and Britain’s Bought Expertise for our household actuality repair. However there’s one other competitors present ready in the wings to maintain us entertained, new Netflix sequence The Big Flower Struggle. Though don’t anticipate fisticuffs, the most violent it’s more likely to get is a bit of obvious throughout a greenhouse…

Our hosts for the eight-part sequence are comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, who will watch on in surprise, and typically horror, as contestants compete to construct spectacular backyard sculptures. We’re extra used to seeing Vic and Natasia behind a microphone than in the flower beds, however you solely have to see Noel Fielding bantering with the bakers and Joe Lycett larking round in the haberdashery to know that comedians actually work at the helm of these exhibits.

Right here’s somewhat extra intel on our green-fingered presenters…

Vic Reeves

Vic Reeves (born James Moir) shot to fame as one half of comedy double act, Vic and Bob. Together with associate Bob Mortimer he fronted a string of comedy exhibits in the 1990s together with sketch present, The Odor of Reeves and Mortimer and panel present Taking pictures Stars. The pair have been well-known for his or her surreal and energetic comedy, but additionally appeared in a BBC revival of well-liked drama sequence, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). In 2004, Vic appeared on I’m A Movie star Get Me Out of Right here! along with his spouse Nancy Sorrell.

Vic spoke completely to RadioTimes.com about taking over The Big Flower Struggle, saying: “It’s a terrific present isn’t it. My agent mentioned would you want to do that new present about large floral sculptures and I mentioned sure. It was filming proper close to the place I lived as nicely in order that was a bonus.

“It’s far more than a gardening present, it’s approach past that. It enters the world of sculptural fantasy.”

Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou is an actress and comic. She might be greatest recognized for her arise, and her efficiency as vampire Nadija in BBC Two comedy horror sequence, What We Do in the Shadows, which additionally starred Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak. For those who recognise the surname, it is perhaps as a result of Natasia’s brother additionally has a profitable comedy profession, most notably in C4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats, which Natasia has additionally appeared in.

However what made Natasia leap at the probability for making The Big Flower Struggle? She advised us: “For me, it was working with Jim and dealing on a present that was about constructing issues, being artistic and being environmentally artistic.”

The Big Flower Struggle drops on Netflix on 18th Could. To see what else is on try our TV Information.