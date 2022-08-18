Who are the humans fittest to endure a trip to Mars?

This concept represents astronauts and human habitats on Mars. NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will carry a number of technologies that could make Mars safer and easier for humans to explore (NASA)



The trip to the planet Mars is possible and this is proven by the various robotic missions with ships and rovers that have been able to safely reach the red planet. But the fact that a human can bear it is something very different.

While new rockets are being planned that can make these interplanetary trips, Science advances in medical studies to find out if a human can withstand the 7-month trip to Mars, a short or long stay, and then another 7 months for the trip back.

Now, a group of researchers specializing in space medicine from the Australian National University (ANU) created a mathematical model which could be used for predict whether an astronaut can safely travel to Mars and fulfill his mission duties. The study was published in the journal Nature Microgravity.

The Perseverance rover (Mars 2020) searches for traces of life and collects samples on the Martian surface (Photo illustration by NASA via Getty Images)

The ANU team simulated the impact of prolonged exposure to zero gravity on the cardiovascular system to determine if the human body can tolerate the gravitational forces of Mars, which are not as strong as on Earth, without passing out or experiencing a medical emergency when exiting a spacecraft. The model could be used to evaluate the impact of short and long duration spaceflight on the body and could serve as another important piece of the puzzle in helping humans land on Mars.

Lex van Loon, associate researcher at the ANU School of Medicine, said that while there are multiple risks associated with traveling to Marsthe biggest concern is prolonged exposure to microgravity, near zero gravity, which, combined with exposure to harmful radiation from the Sun, could cause “fundamental” changes in the body. “We know that it takes six to seven months to travel to Mars and this could make the structure of your blood vessels or the strength of your heart change due to weightlessness experienced as a result of zero-gravity space travel,” said van Loon, who is also the paper’s lead author.

“With the rise of commercial spaceflight agencies like Space X y Blue Originthere is more space for rich people, but not necessarily healthy, go to space, so we want to use mathematical models to predict if someone is in a position to fly to Mars”, added the creator of this model, justifying it by warning that “there is not much data on how the human body responds in space. It’s kind of hard to just take someone to Mars to see what happens.”

After a year of isolation, on August 28 a group of six people concluded the life on Mars simulation -carried out on Earth- to understand the problems that a human crew may encounter on the Red Planet (HI-SEAS on Flickr)

Astrophysicist Emma Tucker said that l Prolonged exposure to zero gravity can make the heart sluggish because you don’t have to work as hard to beat gravity in order to pump blood throughout your body . “When you are on Earth, gravity pulls fluids into the lower half of our body, which is why some people notice that their legs begin to swell towards the end of the day. But when you go to space, the gravitational attraction disappears, which means that the liquid moves towards the upper half of your body and that triggers a response that tricks the body into thinking there’s too much fluid,” Tucker added.

“As a result, you start to go to the bathroom a lot, you start to get rid of excess fluid, you don’t feel thirsty and you don’t drink as much, which means that you dehydrate in space. This is why you might see astronauts on the news fainting when they set foot back on Earth . This is a pretty common thing as a result of space travel, and the longer you are in space, the more likely you are to collapse when you return to gravity. The purpose of our model is to predict, with great accuracy, whether an astronaut can safely reach Mars without passing out. We believe that it is possible,” said the expert.

Due to a communication delay in the transmission of messages between Mars and Earth, astronauts must be able to perform their duties without receiving immediate assistance of the support teams. Van Loon said this window of radio silence differs depending on the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Mars in their orbit, but it could last at least 20 minutes.

The mission of taking humans to Mars and returning them to Earth is extremely complex

“If an astronaut passes out when they first get out of the spacecraft or if there is a medical emergency, there will be no one on Mars to help them. That is why we must be absolutely sure that the astronaut is fit to fly and can adapt to the gravitational field of Mars. They must be able to operate effectively and efficiently with minimal support during those crucial first few minutes.”

The model uses an algorithm based on astronaut data collected from previous space expeditions, including the Apollo missions., to simulate the risks involved in traveling to Mars. Although the space data used to inform the model’s parameters is derived from well-trained, middle-aged astronauts, the researchers hope to expand its capabilities by simulating the impact of prolonged space travel on relatively ill people with pre-existing heart disease. This would give researchers a more holistic picture of what would happen if an “ordinary” person went into space.

“¿We can use mathematical models that have been around for years and apply them to spatial environments?” Van Loon asks. The answer to that question seems to be yes. “You need to find parameters that describe your heart in space or your blood vessels in space. The good thing is that NASA has a lot of data about astronauts when they go into space, ”he concluded.

KEEP READING:

How is NASA’s detailed plan to send astronauts to Mars

Why is it so important to travel to Mars?

NASA already has the crew ready for the simulated trip to a Martian moon