Who are the La Scaloneta fans from India and Bangladesh who are already in Qatar waiting for Messi and company

Three months after the Argentine debut in Doha (ante Saudi Arabiathe 22/11toit’s 7 in the morning), the blue and white passion is already felt in the eight modern stadiums that Qatar built especially for the world Cup. A group of residents consisting of indians y bangladesíeswith the support of a small number of Argentines living in the Gulf country, organized themselves to put together a fan club from Argentine national team. The fans proposed different actions in the days left until the start of the World Cup. Among them, being present at some of the matches of the Qatar Stars League which began in early August and is played on the same stages as the international event.

the stadium of Lusailwhich will host the World Cup final next 12/18will have its official opening at the same time as Lionel Messi and company touch their first balls in Qatarat the premiere before Saudi Arabia. However the August 11th last there was a test match in which they faced Al Arabi y Al Rayyanfor the local league. The curious thing was that in one of the stands of the Lusail already began to hear the “Argentina Argentina” that will surely be sung in November. They were Argentina Fans Qatar. “He was very nice. We met them almost by chance, but we immediately got hooked. They are very fanatical about the National Team, obviously because of Leo (Messi) and Diego (Maradona). we have fun because we teach them songs or gestures and they do it their way“, bill Marcelo, which proudly boasts of being the first albiceleste supporter in Qatar. On your Instagram account (@first.fan) upload tips and tips for all the fans who plan to travel to the World Cup.

As well as that group of residents who identify themselves with the Argentine colors, they are also joined by two similar Brazil y Portugalcon Neymar y Cristiano Ronaldo like banners. Although it is not something official of the organization, the Argentina Fans Qatar (@Argentinafans_qatar) they take it very seriously: they even held a launch event for the group, with delivery of cards in which each one bears their name, surname, membership number and photo. Among the guests who took their card was also Inivalappil on Mani Vijayaa former footballer of the selection of India, legend in his country. They also carry out some solidarity actions: the July 29 last year they organized a blood donation at one of the health posts in the center of Dohafor which some 450 personas. They all went with their Argentine shirt, the vast majority with Messi’s 10. Rosario is a true idol: the June 24, for the captain’s birthday, they met in Doha Bay, the Corinche, where the organization set up the Count Down Clock that warns How long until the championship begins?

Last Wednesday they also attended the match between Al Shamal y Al-Gharafain the stadium Al Thumama, with capacity for 40 thousand people and with the particularity that the design represents morning, the cap that is part of the traditional clothing of the region. The excuse was that Al-Shamal the defender plays Matthias Nani, the only Argentine footballer in Qatar in this season. In an almost empty stadium, the Argentine fans were noted for their colors and their shouts, to the point that they were interviewed by one of the most popular channels in the country that organized the event.

According to information distributed by the FIFAbeyond the economic context and the distance with Dohathe Argentina is the country in South America that bought the most tickets and the eighth in the worldin front of Brazil y Germany. Beyond the thousands who will travel in November, there are some fans who carry the anxiety of waiting until the start of the World Cup in the best way: at the scene and with the Argentine shirt on. Less and less is missing for the Scaloneta place first in the most coveted tournament on the planet.

