Who Are The Masked Singer’s Astronaut And Rhino? Here Are Our Best Guesses

Depart a Remark
Warning! The following incorporates spoilers for Season Three of The Masked Singer! Learn at your personal threat.
The Masked Singer Season Three is winding right down to its last rounds, and shortly sufficient, there will likely be one other winner of the sequence. The finish hasn’t come simply but, which implies there’s nonetheless an opportunity for the Fox sequence to shock its viewers with who’s behind the masks of their remaining contestants. Some imagine they know the true identities of the Astronaut and Rhino, however are their guesses correct?
For any fan trying to see in the event that they’re heading in the right direction, I’ve analyzed the clues, adopted the thrill, and have stone-cold locks for the identities of The Masked Singer‘s Astronaut and Rhino. In my protection, I’ve a fairly strong monitor document up to now, so let’s dive in and resolve who these two contestants are.
The Astronaut
The Astronaut was an early favourite in The Masked Singer Season 3, and now’s inside hanging distance of profitable the complete competitors. He hails from Group C which consists of three of the ultimate 5 of Season 3. Not solely is coming from probably the most aggressive group some extent in his favor, it is value noting he was by no means even prone to elimination till lately. What’s extra spectacular is that Astronaut has stored a constant streak alive regardless of singing all kinds of songs. Who may this gifted singer be?
The Clues
Astronaut has talked loads about re-invention and restarts, and his voice makes it really feel moderately apparent he is somebody with expertise within the music trade. The Masked Singer has additionally alluded to some type of document that he holds, as evidenced by a “damaged document” with a world on it. Different clues have teased he has some ties to Stevie Marvel, is a fan of espresso, and took a tough fall in entrance of 1000’s of individuals. Sorry to Astronaut, however that seems like an occasion that might be pretty straightforward to trace down. Mixed with the remainder of these clues, it should not be too exhausting to determine who Astronaut is.
Who Has Been Rumored To Be The Astronaut
There have been many guesses in the direction of the Astronaut’s identification, although I might be mendacity if one guess did not get picked much more than others. Proper now the reigning widespread choose is singer Hunter Hayes, although others like David Archuleta, The Weeknd, and Lance Bass are within the combine as effectively. The factor all these have in widespread is that they are all skilled singers, which once more speaks to the expertise of Astronaut and the prospect he has at profitable this factor.
Who I Consider The Masked Singer’s Astronaut Is
There is a purpose Hunter Hayes is the preferred suggestion on the web. Key clues level to the singer, primarily the world document he set for extra concert events carried out in numerous cities in a single day. He additionally began out performing in espresso retailers, carried out with Stevie Marvel on Dancing With The Stars, and sure, fell in entrance of a bunch of followers when performing reside in live performance. Take these clues, Astronaut’s shorter body (Hayes is 5’6), and the truth that the 2 voices match, and Houston, we now have our astronaut.
The Rhino
Massive mammals traditionally haven’t had nice runs on The Masked Singer, however the Rhino has damaged that stigma in Season 3. He has emerged as a front-runner to win this competitors, particularly after defeating The Banana, a.ok.a. rock and curler Bret Michaels to remain within the sport. Very similar to his buddy Astronaut, Rhino has superior by singing all kinds of songs by artists from totally different genres. That is not one thing all contestants can do, so it is exhausting to be down on his probabilities of profitable.
The Clues
The Rhino is dressed like a personality out of Talespin, so it seems there may be some connection between him and flying. He has additionally spoken of singing and dancing being one thing that’s out of his consolation zone, which implies singing just isn’t one thing he has achieved professionally frequently. With that stated he has copped to having an album viewers might personal, although his exceptionally tall physique hasn’t thrown any judges off the path he’s/was an expert athlete.
Who Has Been Rumored To Be The Rhino
The web has been everywhere with The Masked Singer‘s Rhino. Andy Grammer has been floated loads as a possible contestant, as have extra prolific of us like John Travolta. Even former NFL star Tim Tebow has been thrown on the market, however he isn’t the one athlete within the combine. Former pitcher and musician Barry Zito can be a risk for some viewers, and definitely matches the invoice as somebody who may go far on The Masked Singer.
Who I Consider The Masked Singer’s Rhino Is
The stuff about flying is not essentially to say the Rhino is a pilot, however moderately an “ace.” That is a time period used to check with fighter pilots, and likewise the very best beginning pitcher on a baseball staff. Barry Zito pitched for the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants, and has a Cy Younger award and World Sequence title to indicate for it. Whereas enjoying baseball Zito took up the guitar, and spun that into a decent stint in music. Very similar to Victor Oladipo, Rhino has too many clues that time to his music and sports activities for it to be anybody else than Zito.
How Stable Are These Picks?
Like I discussed earlier, there’s actually no guaranteeing any guess till The Masked Singer reveals every contestant, however I am feeling 95% assured in these decisions. Astronaut and Rhino’s clues level to very particular stuff that makes it straightforward to drill down on Hunter Hayes and Barry Zito, and as soon as these names are floated every thing else begins to make sense. Except The Masked Singer producers have grow to be sudden masters of deception, I might be greater than keen to guess a small fortune these two are competing on The Masked Singer.
The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Persist with CinemaBlend for extra on the singing competitors, and for the newest taking place in tv and films.
Add Comment