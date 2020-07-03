Who are the members of The Baby-Sitters Membership? Character and cast guide

Netflix has rebooted the beloved ebook sequence The Baby-Sitters Membership by Ann M. Martin, with a brand new TV adaption that includes a modern-day twist and a recent ensemble cast.

Learn on for every little thing you must learn about Netflix sequence The Baby-Sitters Membership, together with character and cast bios, and particulars on who performed which character in the beloved 1995 movie of the identical identify.

Sophie Grace performs Kristy Thomas

Who is Kristy Thomas? An outgoing middle-schooler who’s president and discovered of “The Baby-Sitters Membership,” alongside fellow founding members Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey.

In the books she’s known as a “tomboy” and wears primarily sports activities gear, together with baseball caps and sweatshirts. Her organic father walked out on the household when she was six, so she lives along with her mom, step-father, and a number of brothers and step-siblings.

Kristy was performed by Schuyler Fisk in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Sophie Grace earlier than? The younger actress beforehand appeared in the TV movie Terror in the Woods.

Malia Baker performs Mary Anne Spier

Who is Mary Anne Spier? Secretary for “The Baby-Sitters Membership”, she’s organised, shy, and intelligent, and is greatest buddy to Kristy. The pair have been neighbours in the books till Kristy’s mom married Watson, and moved the household.

Her mom died when she was younger, and she was raised by her grandparents and her father, who later remarried. She has a step-sister, Daybreak.

Mary Anne was performed by Rachael Leigh Cook dinner in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Malia Baker earlier than? Baker performed Younger Anna in The Twilight Zone, and in episodes of The Flash and A Million Little Issues.

Momona Canada performs Claudia Kishi

Who is Claudia Kishi? Vice-President of the membership, Claudia is extremely inventive in the books, with hobbies together with writing, portray, drawing, sculpting, and studying Nancy Drew novels. She believes that the solely member of her household who understands her is her grandmother, Mimi.

Claudia was performed by Tricia Joe in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Momona Canada earlier than? Followers of the Netflix sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, you would possibly recognise Canada as the younger model of Lara Jean, a job she’s set to reprise in the third movie of the sequence.

Shay Rudolph performs Stacey McGill

Who is Stacey McGill? Stacey (full identify Anastasia) is a New Yorker who strikes to Stoneybrook and turns into shut pals with Claudia, bonding along with her over their shared love of vogue. She has diabetes (one thing she was embarrassed about in the books) and is Treasurer of the membership.

Stacey was performed by Bre Blair in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Shay Rudolph earlier than? The actress performed Maya in Deadly Weapon, and as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer.

Xochitl Gomez performs Daybreak Schafer

Who is Daybreak Schafer? Daybreak joins Stoneybrook Center Faculty in the center of the seventh grade, and turns into pals with Mary Anne – and later step-sisters when their respective mum and dad meet and marry, one thing which causes Mary Anne’s greatest buddy, Kristy, some jealousy.

Daybreak was performed by Larisa Oleynik in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Xochitl Gomez earlier than? The actress has starred in a number of brief movies, along with Roped, Gentefied, and Shadow Wolves.

Alicia Silverstone performs Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer

Who is Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer? Kristy’s mom, who in the books has three sons along with Kristy, and who marries Watson Brewer.

Elizabeth was performed by Brooke Adams in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have seen Alicia Silverstone earlier than? “As if!” After all you’ll recognise Alicia Silverstone as Cher, the spoilt heroine of the basic 1995 teen flick Clueless (a job she received after starring in the iconic music video for Aerosmith’s “Cryin’”). She’s additionally starred in the likes of Batman & Robin, Love’s Labour’s Misplaced, Stormbreaker, Tropic Thunder, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Mark Feuerstein performs Watson Brewer

Who is Watson Brewer? Kristy’s step-father, and husband to Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer.

Watson was performed by Bruce Davison in the 1995 movie of the identical identify.

The place have I seen Mark Feuerstein earlier than? He’s starred in the likes of Intercourse and the Metropolis, Jail Break, the TV sequence The West Wing, and Royal Pains.

Take a look at our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide