Who are the Mexican footballers who have not found a team for the Clausura 2022

The tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League is a week away from starting and for some players This week is key thinking about continuing with his football career, as the transfer market sees his last days of hiring.

Teams such as Cruz Azul, América, Rayados de Monterrey, Mazatlán and Toluca have given the note for the number of hires they have made, several very mediatic and from abroad. However, there are some national elements, which have even defended the tricolor shirt in World Cups, that they stay without equipment, so his career could end in some football of lower quality abroad.

The ‘Commander’ was left without a contract in mid-2021 after passing through Necaxa. The ex-leader of Guadalajara has not found a new club to his 35 years old.

América decided not to renew the former national team 32 years. The footballer has not managed to get a new team and in recent months it has been mentioned that the one formed in Barcelona contemplates retiring.

His last team was Bravos de Juárez, in a contract that lasted just one tournament. At the end of Apertura 2021, he was not renewed by the team and, so far, he has not been signed by any club. A few days ago it sounded for Guadalajara, but in the end that option did not come true.

The veteran forward and gold medalist saw how Guadalajara announced his departure a few days ago, while ‘Cepillo’ released a statement in which he discarded his goodbye from football. So far there is no known team that seeks to sign him for the Clausura 2022.

The veteran goalkeeper of 35 years He was six months old without a contract. Despite his extensive experience in the First Division, the goalkeeper has not found a club after his last step with the Juárez FC team.

COVID-19 impacts again among all categories of Mexican soccer. In previous days, Liga MX confirmed the presence of 93 positive cases among the First Division, Liga MX Femenil, Liga de Expansión MX and the Lower Categories. However, in the week prior to the start of the championship, a total of 135 cases of SARS-Cov 2 have been reported, a figure that exceeds the 100 cases that were registered during the first two days of Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

To the 93 cases reported by Liga MX must be added the seven positives from Tigres, a team that so far has the highest number of infections. With five positives are Toluca and Rayados. Meanwhile in Atlético de San Luis there are four infected, two of them players. León is another of the teams that reported cases of Covid-19 by announcing two positives within its campus. While America has the case of Federico Viñas.

While in the Liga MX Women, in addition to the 16 cases he presented Striped after obtaining the championship, this Tuesday Pumas reported three new positives. While in the Expansion League MX The second game of the first date of the tournament was rescheduled, having eight cases of Coronavirus in Correcaminos. In addition, Tepatitlán announced five cases within the team.

