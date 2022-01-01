Who are the Mexican footballers who have played in three of the four “big” teams?

Alejandro Mayorga is already one of the players who have played in Mexico’s big three (Photo: Instagram / @ amayorga / @ chermosillo / @ zonzopineda8)

The arrival of Alejandro Mayorga to Cruz Azul He has just placed him on a prestigious list of Mexican soccer players who have dressed in three different jerseys of the so-called “big teams” of Aztec football.

In this group there are footballers such as Luis García, Carlos Hermosillo, Juan Francisco Palencia, among others.

The rojiblanco canterano made his debut in 2017 and after a year in the Guadalajara team he became part of Necaxa; However, in 2020, it became one of the reinforcements of the group of Pumas, although it was only on loan. With the Pedregal team he managed to consolidate the ownership and played the final of the Apertura 2020 against León, but could not win the title and returned with Chivas.

In recent days, the board of Guadalajara and Blue Cross they were involved in an exchange in which Mayorga was involved; Roberto Alvarado became part of the Guadalajara team, while Uriel Antuna and the side came to wear the shirt of the capital team.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga arrived in the capital to dress in the colors of Cruz Azul. (Photo: León Lecanda ESPN)

With this, this is the most recent case of a player who has become three of the big four, he only needs to wear the America shirt.

The World Cup midfielder in South Africa 2010 debuted with the team of Pumas at 2002. There he managed to become a four-time champion and is remembered for being the Author of the only goal with which Pumas beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In 2011, containment became part of the ranks of Blue Cross, with which he won the Copa MX title in 2013 and in that same year he left for all of the Chivas, in which it remained for two more years. The only thing missing was to wear the America shirt.

The central defense giant is also one of those on this list. The Sinaloan began his career in the maximum circuit with the box of Guadalajara in 2002 and he was champion in the 2006.

The Maza dressed as Águila and Chiva. (Photo: Instagram / @ mazarp

After a visit to Europe, the Maz He returned to Mexican football with the América team and in that institution he became champion in 2013 by defeating Blue Cross.

After wearing the cream-blue jacket for a year, the Mazatlan became part of Cruz Azul, where he was active for two years. He lacked wearing the colors of the set of the Pedregal. And he is the only soccer player to be champion with America and Guadalajara.

Rafita debuted with Pumas in 2000 and left in 2002. After spending time with different teams in Mexican football, he reached the America to play a single tournament in 2008. However, it was until 2012 that it became part of Chivas, a club in which he ended his career in 2015.

Rafael Márquez Lugo had to wear the Cruz Azul shirt. (Photo: Twitter / @ santiagojean / @ andii_rz)

Toshiro is another of the footballers emerged in the quarry of Pumas. With the auriazules he debuted in 1993 and after eight years he left to wear the shirt of the team of the Guadalajara, place where it was kept for a year. After a visit to Toluca, López became part of Blue Cross in 2006 and 2010.

He did not play under the colors of America.

The Gatillero is remembered for being one of the maximum references of Blue Cross at the beginning of the 2000 millennium. After passing through the Machine, Palencia left to play with Espanyol de Barcelona. But in 2003 he returned to Aztec lands to don the coat of the Guadalajara for two years.

Later he left for the same group, but in the United States. In 2007, he returned to Mexico to now wear the shirt of the Pumas, team with which he was champion in 2009 and 2011. He did not wear the America shirt.

Palencia and Pineda played for the same three teams and they did not play for America. (Photo: Instagram / gonzopineda8)

The Gonzo He is another of the footballers who also lacked wearing the America shirt, one of the greats. Pineda debuted with the painting of Pumas in 2003 and in 2006 passed as a definitive transfer to the Chivas team. It was until 2010 that he began to play with La Noria’s team for a year.

The famous Doctor also has a special place on this list. He debuted with the box Pumas in 1986; However, his gifts would lead him to Spain in 1992 and they brought him back to Mexico in 1995 with the Eagles.

After two years of stay in Coapa, became part of Atlas and in 1998 he dressed as a goat for a year. However, Luis could not wear the light blue jacket.

The Doctor also played for bitter rivals in the capital. (Photo: Instagram / @ garciaposti)

The Giant of Cerro Azul and scorer of Mexican soccer debuted with the team of America, team with which he managed to win a total of eight titles. But in 1991 he became a soccer player for Blue Cross, a team with which he became a maximum reference for being the architect of the goal that crowned the celestial in 1997.

After a step through Necaxa, LA Galaxy and Atlante, Hermosillo ended his career with the painting of the Chivas in 2001, he just didn’t wear the Pumas jersey.

