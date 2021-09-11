Who are the Mexican wrestlers that remain within the ranks of WWE in September 2021

Rey Mysterio, 46, leads his son Dominik, 24, into the sports entertainment industry. (Photo: WWE)

Eight Mexican fighters preserve a contract signed with the company World Wrestling Entertainment. Although, due to the creative management of the roster composed of more than 150 gladiators in the United States, only half of them tend to appear consistently on the sports entertainment giant’s main programming.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio set a record for pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash, carried out on May 16, 2021, after they overthrew Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode What SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The triumph over The Dirty Dawgs caused Mexican Americans to become the father and son first team in WWE history to win the belts tag team.

After the return to television of Jimmy Uso, this would reform the duo of The Usos with his brother Jey and would start a titular rivalry with The Mysterio Family. At the same time, the representatives of San Diego they allied with Edge in some combats to procure the fief of The Rated-R Superstar with Roman Reigns, owner of Universal Championship and cousin of his challengers.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio in their time as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. (Photo: WWE)

The gold remained for 63 days under the authority of the Mysterio, as they were dethroned by the Samoans on July 18, during the KickOff of Money in the Bank 2021. From then on, they were accompanied by John Cena, the new rival of The Head of The Hable face to SummerSlam 2021, to keep the fight with The Bloodline.

Both sought to recover the medals in the function held on August 21, in the Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas, Nevada; however, they failed in the attempt. As a result, The Master of 619 urged his heir to continue his solo career, although he fell consecutively to Sami Zayn. The series of disagreements would lead to a possible breakdown between the two.

Santos escobar, formerly known in the pankration as The Son of the Ghost, is one of the usual talents of NXT. Although he left the Cruise Championship in hands of Kushida, his reign brought the scepter back to prominence on the main posters of the golden brand. Also, the creation of Legacy of the Phantom He has focused the spotlight on his compatriot Raul mendoza and in the american Joaquin Wilde.

The original line-up of the Legado del Fantasma: Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar and Raul Mendoza. (Photo: WWE)

From NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, Escobar reinforced his desire to take over North American Championship, although he did not manage to end the then monarch Bronson Reed. While Mendoza and Wilde they could not snatch the belts from Nash Carter and Wes Lee from MSK; after that, they left the scene of the NXT Couples Championships.

The objective has not changed for the faction leader: he longs to end the reign of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and with the grouping Hit Row, made up of Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and the fighter B-Fab. So much so that he incorporated the Puerto Rican into his group Elektra Lopez, for the sake of equating the numerical scale of members.

The Monterrey Angel garza and Humberto Carrillo, as well as the Jalisco Gran Metal, are gladiators of the squad of RAW. However, they have not recurred on the Monday night show. Garza is ex Cruise Champion and 24/7 of the company; He has often been placed on the show by WWE Main Event.

Angel Garza during a heads up with Drew Gulak. (Photo: WWE)

On the other hand, his cousin Humberto Carrillo was involved in the reign of Sheamus What United States Champion, but the Irishman retained his scepter against the Mexican before losing it with Damian Priest. The exporter of the character Last Ninja is situated around the persecution of the Championship 24/7, relative to the bottom block of the WWE roster.

Similarly, Metallic conquered the medal 24/7 on one occasion. Unlike the previous cases, it forms the team Lucha House Party with the Puerto Rican Golden Lynx. He was present at the broadcast of the Monday Night on September 6 in Miami, Florida, within the qualifier to determine the contenders for the RAW Couples Championships that they boast Randy Orton and Riddle; but his duo was eliminated by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from The New Day.

On April 23, 2021, the World Wrestling Entertainment signed the world weightlifting champion Jennifer Cantu, 23 years old. From the age of ten, the athlete of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon He dabbled in the discipline of weightlifting. In addition, he keeps his passion for professional wrestling latent, since his father is the gladiator better known as Bronco.

Jennifer Cantú trained with Tony Salazar, one of the teachers of the World Wrestling Council. (Photo: @ jennifercantu_wwe / Instagram)

Cantu is the first Mexican athlete in belonging to the WWE. After joining the company of the familia McMahon, was sent to Perfomance Center of Orlando, Florida, where he will work on his skills in the ring before making his debut in NXT. So far, she has served as an interviewer for WWE in Spanish.

