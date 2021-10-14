Who are the Mexican youth who could play with the senior team after Qatar 2022

After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar there would be a generational change of players in the Mexico National Team. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The National Team of Mexico, after completing the world from Qatar 2022, will have an imminent generational change on the field of the game, giving the opportunity to a new group of young players with the projection of becoming figures, both in their clubs and at the national team level.

Some of these players have already begun to have activity with the minor teams of Mexico. However, they have dual nationality, which would give them the opportunity to choose between the Tricolor or another combined, after modifications to the regulations by the FIFA.

The first player is Marcelo Flores. He is currently in the basic forces of the Arsenal from England and could represent Mexico, Canada O England. His talent demonstrated with Gunners has caught the attention of the three representatives. Although he has played in minor teams with Mexico, those of the Maple Leaf could take the lead by summoning you for a camp to be held in January from 2022.

Marcelo Flores, Arsenal player from England, could be one of the new faces for the next World Cup process. (Photo: Twitter / @ Fer_moreno17)

Efrain Alvarez is another of the players in the same situation. The footballer of LA Galaxy it is World runner-up with Mexico in the category Sub-17 and it was contemplated for him Mundial Sub-20, but the cancellation of that tournament and a call for the Selection from USA relive the battle between Tricolor and the country of the stars and stripes by the youth of 18 years.

Benjamin Galdames He had defined that his future was with the Mexican national team, but the cancellation of the U-20 World Cup could change the plans. The midfielder who plays in the Spanish Union from Chilean League had to choose between Mexico or Chile, because there was little time left for the world Cup of that category. However, you could go for the Andean selection.

Santiago Gimenez born in Argentina. However, he did his entire sports career in Mexico. The current forward of Blue Cross He has mentioned on several occasions that his intention is to play with the Tricolor, even though the albiceleste he has searched for it. The GRANDPA He does not give up trying to convince him to change his mind.

Santiago Giménez has chosen to represent the Mexico National Team, and is still waiting for an opportunity with the senior team. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Santiago Munoz He is also runner-up in the U-17 world with Mexico and has recently been signed for him Newcastle United from England. Because he has dual citizenship, he has been tempted by USA to go play for the Stars and Stripes team, but the former striker of Santos Laguna he said he wants to play with him Tricolor.

One of the sensations of the moment in the Argentina League is the youth forward Luca Martínez Dupuy. He has Mexican and Argentine nationality. Works in Rosario Central, and has always expressed a desire to play with him Tricolor. For now, it is not on the radar of the Argentine National Team and in Mexico it has been common in the calls with the minor teams.

Recently, the side of the LA Galaxy, Julian Araujo, has requested permission from change of nationality to FIFA in order to represent Mexico. The player is the desire to Gerardo Martino, so it is said that, in the next friendly matches in the month of November, Will be your first call to the Mexican team.

Finally, the young player of 17 years, Diego Abreu, son of Sebastian Crazy Abreu, was born in Mexico CityHowever, he also has Uruguayan nationality. He recently signed his first contract as a professional with him Defender Sporting from Uruguay. He has already played some meetings with the Aztecs in lower divisions, but does not close the doors to a possible call from the Charrúa team.

