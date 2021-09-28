Who are the Mexicans who will have activity in the Champions League this week

Héctor Herrera, Jesús “Tecatito” Corona and Edson Álvarez will be present at the Champions League function (Photos: @jesustecatitoc / @ h_herrera16)

The most important tournament at the club level is back with exciting matches as in each of its editions. This year, the Mexican fans have the opportunity to see their compatriots shine in the prestigious event.

For several years, the Champions It has had Mexican overtones with the participation of several Aztec soccer players.

This week, the second day will begin, which will be played on September 28 and 29. On this day will be present the Ajax, Atlético de Madrid and Porto, where three national players are active.

From Tlalnepantla to the world, The Machín will go into action when the Ajax receive in Amsterdam at Besiktas from Turkey. The Netherlands team remains the overall leader of the Group C. The team led by Erik ten Hag beat 5-1 at Lisbon Sporting on the first day of the contest.

Edson Álvarez will face Turkey’s Besiktas (Photo: Twitter @ EdsonAlvarez19)

Edson Álvarez continues as one of the team’s starting and important players. This weekend, he was one of the authors of the goals in the national league against the Groningen.

In the match against him Lisbon Sporting played the full match and is expected to continue as one of the starting men in the game’s scheme. Ajax, as he has also become one of the most selected footballers in the Fantasy of the contest and is considered one of the midfielders with the greatest projection in Europe.

The Fox will have an important game in this second week, as he and company signed up in a duel against him Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

The team led by Cholo Simeone will have the difficult task of facing one of the leaders of Serie A; However, in the Champions League, the Italian team could not take off on the first day, as they fell on their visit to Liverpool at Anfield.

Héctor Herrera has already scored in the contest for Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter @ HHerreramex)

On the other hand, the Atlético de Madrid tied for Wanda Metropolitano Stadium against the Porto. In this encounter, Héctor Herrera and Jesús Corona faces were seen.

The Madrid team is in the second position of the B Group with a period.

Herrera has become a replacement within the system of Diego Simeone And despite having started the football year injured, little by little he has been showing up with the Spanish team.

Tecatito Corona will command Porto when I receive the Liverpool at the Dragão Stadium. The Dragons they finished with a point after having tied at zero goals in their visit to the Spanish capital. At the moment, the team led by Sergio Conceição is in the third position of the B Group.

Jesús Corona is fundamental in the Portuguese team’s system (Photo: Twitter / @ FCPorto)

Despite a possible exit from Portuguese football in the past transfer market, Jesus Crown He ended up staying in the Lusitanian team and the coach has not hesitated to keep him as one of the team’s most regular footballers.

At the same time, the fans of the Porto He has embraced him as a team idol for his performance and his long tenure on the team.

During the match against Atlético de Madrid, the Mexican played the ninety minutes of the game and developed as a right back.

The rest of the matches that will complete the day will be:

Shakthar vs Inter

Real Madrid will face the debuting team: Sheriff (Photo: Alessandro Garofalo / REUTERS)

Real Madrid vs Sheriff

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon

PSG vs Manchester City

RB Leipzing vs Club Brujas

Atalanta vs Young Boys

Zenit vs Malmö

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Bayern Munich vs Dinamo

The steamroller bábara will be present against Dinamo (Andreas Gebert / REUTERS)

RB Salzburg vs Lile

Juvetus vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Barcelona

Manchester United vs Villarreal

