Who are the new “narcojuniors” who dispute drug trafficking with the sons of Chapo

They are part of the generation of Mexican drug traffickers. (Infobae)

In Culiacán, after the black thursday o culiacanazothere was an increase in the apology of drug trafficking among the young population, according to analysts consulted by Infobae Mexico.

Gone are the old idols and citizen myths of the first generation of the Sinaloa Cartel such as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (the only active one), Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman Héctor Luis “El Güero” Palma and Juan José Esparragoza Moreno, alias “El Azul.

Joaquin y Ovidio Guzman Lopez, as well as Jesus Alfred e Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar they are the new drug dealers of the generation millennial, But are not the only ones. In the Sinaloa Cartel itself there are other candidates for the throne, and in Jalisco, the entity where the second most powerful cartel in Mexico is based, the daughters of “El Mencho” make their way.

López Serrano voluntarily surrendered in July 2017 (Photo: file)

Last September, word of his release spread and the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) had to consult the legal situation of the accused with the United States Department of Justice. The result was that the Mini Licenciado, intellectual author of the murder of the journalist Javier Valdezremains on trial for other crimes in the United States.

“The US Department of Justice has reported verbally that said individual is still prosecuted for other crimes in that country (…) The FGR will insist on his extradition to Mexico so that it can be carried out as soon as possible”, assured the Prosecutor’s Office in a brief statement.

López Serrano faces a process in which Court of the Southern District of California, where on September 16 the sentence of time served was imposed and he was granted five years of supervised release because the US authorities considered that he had already cooperated enough to be released.

The Mini Licensee He pleaded guilty to two counts of drug trafficking in 2018. He acknowledged having imported thousands of kilos of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States, six months after turning himself in to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

After the fall of Chapo Guzmán, One of the strong bets to stay in control of the Cartel was precisely Dámaso López Núñez, known as “El Licenciado” and his son “Mini Lic”.

The United States would renounce the supervision of “Mayito” in case of being deported (Illustration Infobae)

The son of the only capo of the old school who has never set foot in a prison, Ismael Zambada Garcia, He was released on July 21 in the United States.

However, “El Mayito Gordo” did not exercise his right to be repatriated and instead decided to stay in California on parole and subject to the regulations of the authorities of that country.

Possibly Zambada Imperial, advised by his defense, preferred to stay in California because He would have learned of an arrest warrant that weighs against him in Mexico.

Document 69, from file 14-cr-00658, cited by Riodoce, specifies that as part of his parole agreement, “El Mayito Gordo” must go periodically to the offices of the judicial district of Southern California. You may not consume drugs for personal use or carry any type of weapon. In addition, every two weeks you will have to undergo blood tests.

You will also not be able to live far from the federal area that has been assigned to you. To stay busy while he completes his sentence, he must work at least 30 hours a week in a job supervised by the Department of Probation.

Ismael Zambada Sicairos Image: Infobae

Naturally he will not be able to communicate with his father either, the Maynor with his brothers, relatives, acquaintances, or people who are linked to the Sinaloa Cartel or in other types of illegal activities.

His brother Ismael Zambada Sicairos, the Mayito Skinny me Caballero, is the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to reports from the US agency, Zambada Sicairos faces charges in Southern District of California for the attempted and conspiracy of narcotics, according to federal violations stipulated in Title 21 and Code § 846.

According to the indictment consulted by Infobae Mexicothe alleged drug trafficker coordinated the transportation of several kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Asia to Mexico. And once in this country, he managed to cross the drug through border states to the width of the United States.

“It also caused drug profits to be collected from customers in the USA and laundered and transferred from the United States to Mexico and elsewhere for the benefit of members and associates of the Sinaloa cartel”, states the document.

Jessica Oseguera González (Photo: @DEAHQ / Twitter)

Jessica Johana Oseguera Gonzálezthe daughter of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”, regained her freedom on March 14 after being imprisoned for more than 25 months for money laundering crimes.

The woman also nicknamed “La Negra” had been sentenced to 30 months in prison for having participated in financial operations for Mexican companies that were on the blacklist of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which belongs to the US Department of the Treasury.

During the trial, the Columbia Prosecutor’s Office presented various evidence to demonstrate the illegal operations of the so-called heiress of “El Mencho”, while his defense pointed out and showed evidence of the “exemplary life” of his client.

The lawyers argued in favor of “La Negra” with her academic record. In fact, part of his studies were carried out in San Diego, California, in the United States. One of the tests was an elementary report card in which the daughter of “Mencho” obtained an average of 9.6. She studied at the Amalia Solórzano de Cárdenas school, in Apatzingán, Michoacán.

She was also said to be a responsible, loving and hard-working woman. However, she herself accepted that she formed, incorporated, registered, managed and led companies that ended up benefiting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The famous Rolling Stone photo of “El Mencho” with two of his children. (File, Archive)

Last year to the other daughter of the leader of the CJNG, Laisha Michelle Gonzalez, She was singled out for being an operator of the criminal organization run by her father.

In Mexico, he was linked to the kidnapping of two sailors in retaliation for the recapture of his mother, Rosalinda Gonzalez Valenciaon November 15, in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The daughter of Oseguera Cervantes had to request an amparo to avoid being arrested. However, a federal judge rejected the request to suspend the arrest warrant against him.

“The definitive suspension is denied to Laisha Michelle Oseguera González against the act and the authority that were specified in the first result of this resolution, by virtue of the reasoning set forth in the sole recital,” stated the court’s resolution.

