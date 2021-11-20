Who are the new players that Tata Martino would call after the debacle in the octagonal

Gerardo Martino would be considering summoning new faces in the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

After the The Mexican Futbol selection had a couple of losses on this last date FIFA, it happened to be Leader to occupy the third place of the octagonal final from Concacaf. The foregoing due to the falls suffered in which they played as visitors against USA and Canada, corresponding to the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Due to the bad moment that some players of the selection go through, the fans and the media began to demand some changes within the formation of Gerardo Martino. Likewise, criticism of the Tata They lie in the fact that he has not called up players who are at their best, and instead he has called up players who are not at their best.

According to the portal Mediotiempo, the first player that could appear in the next calls is Gerardo Arteaga of the KRC Genk from Belgium. Said footballer has been ignored by the national coach, due to the fact that the winger refused to play the Olympics from Tokyo with the team of Jaime lozano for personal reasons.

Gerardo Arteaga could return with Mexico for matches in January and February. (Photo: Instagram / @ gerardoarteaga7)

The youth squad of Santos Laguna has become a fundamental piece in his team, disputing every possible minute in all the competitions they have played, making it one of the Mexicans more regular that militate in Europe. On the other hand, his position as a left back has been where the national team has generated the most doubts.

Another player who could appear in the following calls is the youth of 18 years, Marcelo Flores placeholder image, who is expected to become one of the great figures of Mexican soccer. The player was recently captain and champion with the Mexico U-20 National Team, with whom he won the Revelations Cup México 2021.

The footballer who plays in the lower categories of the Arsenal from England has shown its high quality in this category with Gunners. In addition, the midfielder has mentioned on some occasions that at the moment your decision is represent Mexico, however, does not close the doors to Canada and England.

Marcelo Flores has mentioned that it would be a pride to represent the Mexico National Team. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

On the other hand, in recent weeks there has been a rumor that Marcelo Flores placeholder image could be called with Tricolor older, since Martino recently contacted the youth along with his father to learn about the player’s interests, and if possible to call him for the following elimination rounds.

In addition, after making the mistakes that cost Mexico the game in Edmonton, the goalkeeper of the Eagles of the America, Guillermo Ochoa could be relieved in the next matches of the national team by Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, current goalkeeper of Santos Laguna.

The goalkeeper of 25 years It’s one of the more regular and with greater projection to Tri in recent years for the generational change after the Qatar World Cup 2022. He stands out for his outings, for his play with his feet and his knowledge to stop penalties against.

Carlos Acevedo could add minutes with the Mexico National Team in the friendly match against Chile. (Photo: Twitter @ cristhopher2812)

However, for the Argentine strategist, he does not have the necessary hierarchy to be the starting goalkeeper of the Mexico National Team, so his call would be complicated after having experienced goalkeepers such as Alfredo Talavera of the Pumas of the UNAM, Rodolfo Cota of Leon and Jonathan Orozco of the Xolos.

The Selection of Mexico will hold a friendly match in North American territory in the month of December compared to the combined from Chile in Austin. The meeting will represent the activity closure in 2021 of Tricolor, continuing until 2022 with three clashes in the final octagonal; will visit first Jamaica the January 27th; the 30 will receive Costa Rica and finally the February 2nd will do the honors to Panama, both matches will be played in the Aztec stadium a door closed.

