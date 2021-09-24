Who are the nominees for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2022

DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, Andre Johnson, Jake Long and Dick Vermeil among those selected (Photo: Instagram / Twitter)

The most prestigious league in American football has already prepared the names of the former footballers who will be part of the semifinals of the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022.

Throughout history, the NFL has decorated the best players who have paraded through the league with an outstanding performance. On this occasion, of the ex-footballers selected, the league will release 25 names that will be in the semifinals in November, and then 15 finalists in January, before the selection committee discusses and selects the Class of 2022 and that will be exalted in August of that same year.

In this list there are ten players who are in their first year of eligibility, among them great defensive stars such as DeMarcus Ware y Robert Mathis, in addition to the receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith y Anquan Boldin. They are all on a long list of 122 nominees for the Class of 2022 of the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

The nominee combo is divided between 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 more players who were part of the special teams.

Former footballers are recognized with a bust and a jacket (Photo: Charles LeClaire / Reuters)

Within the same category of players who are in their first year of eligibility, they are Devin Hester who was a specialist in kick returns, offensive linemen Jake Long y Nick Mangold, the defensive lineman Vince Wilford and the defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

Among the finalists who did not enter the Class of 2021 and are again nominated for this year are wide receivers. Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt; the tackle Tony Boselli; defensive end Jared Allen; defensive tackle Richard Seymour; the linbackers Sam Mills y Zach Thomas; defensive backs Round Barbers y LeRoy Butler.

In addition to the former footballers, the wide receiver is nominated in the final of the Senior category. Cliff Branch. On the other hand, the finalist in the Taxpayer category is the former NFL referee and chief of officials, Art McNally.

For the Coaches category, he is a finalist Dick Vermeil, who was champion in the Super Bowl del 2000 con los St. Louis Rams.

Some inductees take years to be selected (Photo: Charles LeClaire / Reuters)

The NFL Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021 received Peyton Maning who, after retiring from the trellises in 2016, and during his first year of eligibility, was the favorite in votes by the Selection Committee to lead his successful career to immortality.

Manning is remembered for his titles with the Colts and Broncos (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

In that same investiture, the Pittsburgh Steelers were represented by two former figures who served in their ranks: Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn.

Tom Flores He was also invested in this year and is remembered for his time in the team of the Kansas City Chiefs and later in his career as a coach. In addition to being an assistant to John Madden.

On the part of the Dallas Cowboys, the one invested in 2021 was Drew Pearson, who in the 1970s was one of the league’s brand new wide receivers. He is remembered for being a champion with Dallas and for having started his career as an undrafted.

Drew Pearson during his inauguration (Photo: Charles LeClaire / Reuters)

Calvin Johnson became another member of the Hall of Fame in his first year as eligible, culminating in his career in 2016. Johnson will be forever remembered by the Detroit Lions fans.

