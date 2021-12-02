Who are the players that America would prioritize selling by 2022

Some players would leave America (Photo: Facebook / @ ClubAmerica)

The days go by and on America Already rumors are beginning to circulate about a cleaning in the locker room, which would apply to the sale of several players. Among the names that have sounded the most to take their suitcases and not return to the Coapa facilities have emerged those of Roger Martínez, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Renato Ibarra and Leo Suárez.

Different sources reported for ESPN that the negotiation between the whole of Guadalajara and America is already advanced to be able to close the exchange of Sebastián Córdova by Uriel Antuna, For this reason, it is expected that the negotiation will already have important advances within this week, but in neither of the two trenches is the negotiation concluded.

Renato Ibarra, Leo Suárez and Nicolás Benedetti are three of the men who no longer enter plans for the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari, because most of the time they are injured and do not contribute much to the azulcrema box.

America would seek to get rid of Renato Ibarra by 2022 (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



The board of the Coapa team will seek to find a place for them and thus also be able to free up places for foreigners.

On the other hand, Federico Viñas He could also become the sacrificial striker of the three ends that America keeps on its payroll. The Uruguayan footballer has been the one who has lagged the most in the race for ownership with Roger Martínez and Henry Martín; However, the departure of one of these two mentioned could open the possibility for Viñas to remain in the team.

There are also other footballers like Bruno Valdez, Emmanuel Aguilera and Sebastián CáceresAlthough they are not a priority for the club to sell, they are elements that remain on the tightrope, because if an offer arrives at the Coapa offices, I would not hesitate to let foreign elements out and thus continue to strengthen the team.

Federico Viñas could also be one of those killed (Photo: Twitter / @clubamerica)

In another of the movements that sound in the club is in which Boca Juniors would seek to reach an agreement with the azulcrema group to be able to acquire the rights of Roger Martinez, who is their main option to reinforce the Boca team’s attack during the winter market, according to information published by ESPN Argentina.

It is not the first time that the coffee striker of America has been linked with the Argentine team, since in recent transfer markets the Colombian has remained as a possible reinforcement of the Xeneize team, but the directive headed by the historical Juan roman riquelme it has not been able to reach a common economic agreement with the creams.

The departure of the 27-year-old footballer would have the approval of the same Emilio Azcarraga, because he is not happy with the performance of the South American and, despite maintaining a current contract, his future lies more in the possibility of finding them accommodation as a loan or definitive sale.

Martínez could leave for Boca Jrs (Photo: Twitter / @ final_mx)

The Americanist directive knows that it is against the ropes due to the time it plays against to be able to renew the squad, so they should start with the casualties in the shortest possible time and be able to bring players requested by Santiago Solari ahead of the next contest.

Among the wishes of the Argentine strategist is the possibility of bringing some right winger, a containment that can compete with Pedro Aquino and some central that can reinforce the lower zone.

