Who are the stylists on You Are What You Put on? – Meet the five fashionistas who’ll be joining Rylan

It’s a primary world downside, however wouldn’t it be good to have somebody wave a magic wand and overhaul your wardrobe? Particularly proper now once we haven’t had probability to go to the retailers for months, all of our denims are too tight and we’re bored from solely having ourselves to have a look at.

Fortunately Rylan Clark-Neal is on hand with some style reduction. Model new BBC makeover present, You Are What You Put on, begins tonight and he’s promising to assist these “caught in a method rut” (i.e. all of us) to rework our seems to be. We are completely in.

The texture good sequence sees Rylan guiding his company by way of a ‘division retailer of goals’, serving to them enhance their self-confidence by way of the garments that they put on.

Rylan admits he won’t be the finest individual to dish out the recommendation, because of his strict coverage of sporting solely black skinny denims and a darkish shirt, so he has enlisted five fabulous stylists to assist him. All of them have very completely different kinds and personalities, and can be matched up with the proper contributors in order that they’ll make the most influence on their type and temper.

So, who are the stylists who will be joining Rylan?

Darren Kennedy

Instagram: @darrenkennedyoffical

Meet Darren, a style author who loves basic tailoring and might make anybody really feel stylish.

The type entrepreneur, style columnist and broadcaster is considered certainly one of the UK and Eire’s most trendy males.

The founding father of his personal male grooming vary, his ardour for type has additionally led to his personal modern suiting and outerwear line, in collaboration with Irish tailor Louis Copeland, which has produced six sell-out collections.

His fashionable #sixtysecondstyle movies frequently hit as much as one million views on Instagram and he’s a go-to for a few of the world’s most influential manufacturers, lately working with the likes of Hugo Boss and Topman.

He has hosted for BAFTA, GQ, a number of seasons of London Vogue Week Competition for the British Vogue Council and dwell on the purple carpet for the Brit Awards. Darren additionally frequently contributes to Beverly Hills Life-style journal.

Joey Bevan

Instagram: @joeybevan

Joey is dressmaker who likes to push boundaries and suppose exterior the field.

Tipped by the nationwide press as the “one to observe”, the Essex-based style stylist and designer has seen his work featured on the X Issue and Britain’s Subsequent High Mannequin Dwell.

In 2014, he was fortunate sufficient to be commissioned to create 30 bespoke clothes for the Queen’s Coronation Competition at Buckingham Palace.

His superstar shoppers have included Little Combine, Jessie J and Girl GaGa and he counts the likes of L’Oreal, City Decay and Disney amongst his industrial shoppers.

Joey additionally works as a mannequin, and might often be discovered hanging out along with his extremely cute Dachshund, Buddy.

Kat Farmer

Instagram: @doesmybulmlook40

In case you’re on the lookout for a method steal, Kat is your gal. The type blogger is aware of all the things about the Excessive Road and the right way to bag a discount.

Kat is a self-confessed style addict and her vastly fashionable weblog, #doesmybumlook40, paperwork her journey to discovering her type in her 40s.

She has amassed over 140ok followers together with her sincere and hilarious ideas on all-things style and continues to encourage girls to remain trendy no matter their age.

Her authoritative voice has led to her writing for press shops equivalent to Stella journal and he or she frequently works with prestigious excessive avenue manufacturers together with Marks & Spencer, The White Firm and John Lewis.

Lucie Clifford

Instagram: @luciecliffordstylist

Anxious about lumps and bumps? Properly then Lucie has you sorted. The stylist is aware of the right way to gown any form and dimension and make you’re feeling fabulous!

Lucie Clifford is a sought-after stylist who has labored in the style business for over a decade.

The previous Vogue Editor of Look Journal, and Purchasing Editor of Fabulous Journal, she now counts the likes of Merely Be, New Look, Lipsy, Primark and Amazon amongst a few of her promoting and industrial shoppers.

Lucie notably loves working with plus dimension manufacturers and might typically be discovered on stage internet hosting catwalk occasions or giving physique positivity talks. In addition to working with many celebrities, Lucie additionally affords a private buying and styling service for shoppers who love her confidence-boosting makeovers.

Nana Acheampong

Instagram: @Styledbynana

London-based style and superstar stylist Nana loves a little bit of glamour and bling.

At the moment working as the Purchasing Editor and Movie star Stylist at Fabulous journal, Britain’s finest promoting Sunday complement, she has had over a decade’s expertise in the business.

Her versatile ability base of styling each men and women has seen her work with a number of editorial titles, industrial manufacturers, digital commerce, TV exhibits (together with The X Issue, the place she styled Rylan) and music shoppers – together with Ed Sheeran and One Route.

She additionally kinds for purple carpet occasions equivalent to the NTAs, BRITs, the MOBO and GQ Awards.

You Are What You Put on begins tonight at 8pm on BBC1.

To seek out out what else is on tonight, take a look at our TV Information.