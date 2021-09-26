Who are the top scorers of the National Classic

Chava Reyes from Chivas and Zague from America scored 23 goals between them in the National Classic (Photo: Twitter @ SoyMrFutbol / @ History_America)

The party of the matchday 10 from MX League between the Eagles of America and the Chivas de Guadalajara will leave one more edition of National Classic. The most popular teams of Mexico they will face each other in the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. of this September 25th. The match arouses emotions and in the fans thanks to the great performances of the footballers.

The ninety minutes can be seen through the signal of TUDN.

The supporters of the squads hope that their club take the victory, where the scorers will do their job. The attackers are not always the ones destined to score in the classic of classics, but they are the players who are closest to the area. In this way, among the players who have celebrated the most goals against the staunch rival are Salvador Reyes and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”.

Salvador “Chava” Reyes holds the record for having scored the most goals in a Mexican classic, did 13. The player of the Chivas was a legendary striker who scored with him Chiverío the amount of 122 goals, a figure that he maintained until the arrival of Omar Bravo.

Salvador Reyes scored 106 goals with Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Twitter / @ChivasFotos)

Won seven leagues, six Champion of Champions, as well as a Mexico Cup and a Concacaf tournament.

In the second place is another Mexican. Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” He was born in an Americanist cradle. His father was a player of the team of Coapa and in this way he followed in the footsteps of his maximum reference to become a legend of the institution. With the blue creams he made 162 goals, that make him the club’s historic scorer; in national classics did 10 goals.

close quarters won three league titles and three from Concacaf.

Zague with America scored 162 goals (Photo: Twitter / @Patottas)

In third place is another footballer azteca, Max Prieto He wore the red and white colors of [1945a1951, where he scored nine goals with the Guadalajara team. In a short time he positioned himself as a scorer in the game that arouses emotions. He wrote down the amount of 72 goals with the Guadalajara team.

The fourth position corresponds to Victor Rangel, another footballer from Flock. He scored against the staunch rival eight lollipops. He played about six seasons with the Chivas. Next to Hugo Sanchez sports plans were stolen during the Games 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

The father of close quarters, Jose Alves, is tied with Victor Rangel. With the Eagles performed 106 goals and moved the nets in eight times in a match among the largest institutions in the country. The “Lonely wolf” witnessed 237 official matches, where he spent eight years with the cream outfit.

José Alves scored 106 goals for Club América (Photo: Twitter / @History_LigaMX)

In this way, teams are expected to give a show to their loyal fans. For its part, America is located in the first position from the general table with 20 points; He has come out with victory in six matches, has drawn two and suffered a disaster.

The Chivas recently i they detached of the services of Victor Manuel Vucetich. The person in charge of leading the rojiblanco boat will be Marcelo Michel Leaño, interim technician. The Sacred Flock is placed in the ninth position of the championship with 13 units; where he has won three times, tied four and lost two.

Likewise, the teams arrive with a performance disparity, but in a game of such magnitude, that matters little. Both teams will have to get psyched up to a even shock.

