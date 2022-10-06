Who are the “true culprits” of the drug problem according to “El Chapo”

“El Chapo” complained that he suffers from depression, hunger, sleep disorders, headaches, memory loss, muscle cramps and stress. (Europa Press/ ICE)

It was in January 2016 when, after two spectacular and improbable escapes, the last and definitive capture of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel who became the most wanted man in the Western Hemisphere.

Previously, the member of the Sinaloa Cartel had already escaped from prison twice: The first was in 2001 in the Puente Grande prison, in Jalisco. Later, in 2014, he was recaptured in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. After spending 17 months in prison, he achieved his task again and through a tunnel he escaped from the El Altiplano prison in the State of Mexico.

On February 12, 2019, a jury found him guilty of drug trafficking. However, his sentence came five months later: sentenced to life in prison in a federal prison in the United States, without the possibility of parole, for his guilt on 10 counts of drug trafficking.

On July 19, 2019, the federal prison ADX Florence or “Alcatraz of the Rockies” It became the drug trafficker’s new home, where he has complained about the “mistreatment” he receives there.

ADX Florence or “Alcatraz de las Rockosas” became the new home of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán (DEF-Chapo-Interior-II)

However, despite the fact that five years have passed since “El Chapo” was extradited to the neighboring country to the north, the most famous drug trafficker in Mexico continues to give what to talk about.

Mariel Colon Miroone of Guzmán Loera’s lawyers, in an interview for Business Insider, He said what the capo’s opinion is regarding the problem of drug trafficking, the solutions to eradicate it and who, in Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s own opinion, are the real culprits.

“For years, the authorities have locked up these suspected leaders, but it’s not helping. However, going after the politicians who are allowing this to happen is a different thing. That is what he has expressed before. that’s what you think”, Colón declared to the American media.

According to Colón Miro, Guzmán Loera considers himself a political “toy” of the governments of Mexico and the United States. “It’s always been just politics,” he added.

“El Chapo” during his stay in a maximum security prison in Mexico. (Special)

In September 2021, the drug trafficker sent an affidavit, written in the first person, to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the director of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Michael Carvajal, and officials from the ADX Florence prison.

In the letter, the mexican drug trafficker pointed out that three years after his confinement in the prison known as The Gannet of the Rockies suffered from depression, hunger, sleep disorders, headaches, memory loss, muscle cramps, and stress.

“El Chapo” complained that the treatment he receives there is “cruel and unfair”, in addition to the fact that “he has suffered a lot” because they serve him little food and he usually goes hungry.

He also said that he is now under “constant checks inside your cellsurveillance cameras even in the place where he talks with his legal defenders and a thorough analysis of the letters he has written, are some of the measures that the government takes to prevent him from escaping.

Two years earlier, in 2019, Colón had already told Univision, after being asked how his client was in prison, what was Guzmán’s condition: well it’s not happening”.

