Who are the youth stars who succeeded in Hollywood in 2022

Although they already had projects in the middle, it was not until 2022 that they achieved world fame. (Special Infobae: Jovani Pérez)

This 2022 the international entertainment industry resumed its course after spending approximately two years detained by the pandemic COVID-19. They were 12 months full of surprises due to the expected releases of films such as: Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro y Avatar: The Path of Water; as well as series that have conquered the public with their characters and stories.

Resuming activities within forums and sets not only allowed paused projects to resurface, it also contributed to directors and performers filling productions with their talent to the point of becoming world-class stars. This happened mainly with a group of young actors who, although they had already taken their first steps in the medium, managed to make their career stand out.

The American actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent achieved worldwide fame with her version of the member of the Addams Family. (Photo Instagram: @jennaortega)

The project led by Tim Burton premiered at the end of November in Netflix. From its first minutes on the platform, it captured the attention of the public due to the great expectation that existed around the characters that would appear. and the cast in general.

Between Christina Ricci – who played Wednesday in the 90s-, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán drew attention Jenna Ortegaa young actress who, at only 20 years of age, starred in the spin-off from the mad addams. And that thanks to her level of interpretation, her characterization and her peculiar dance steps, she managed to be recognized throughout the world.

The actress was awarded an MTV Movie Award for “Best Scared Performance” for her collaboration in Scream 5. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Although the interpreter already had a career in the American environment, she had not managed to achieve international fame until she met Merlin (as it was titled in some Latin American countries), since since the series premiered it has remained in the Top 10 of Netflix in several countries, he got his first nomination in the Golden Globes and increased their numbers in social networks, for example in Instagram, where already exceeded 30 million followers.

Before joining the Familia Addams Jenna Ortega He had already participated in other renowned productions such as Jane the Virgen -where he collaborated with the Mexican actor Jaime Camil-, ¡Rob! -with Eugenio Derbez-, caught between brothers, You, The Fallout: Life After y Scream 5. He even did dubbing for cartoons like helen of avalor y the neighbors gree.

Emma was born on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. (Instagram photo: @ememyers)

another actress from Merlin that captured the attention of the public was Emma Myers, because with her interpretation of Enid -a werewolf- managed to catapult her career. The 20-year-old American had already participated in other television projects such as Letters to God, Al Dente Christmas Romance, Dead of Night, Southern Gospel y trapped in the basementbut he did not stand out until he collaborated on the Netflix series.

The sweet and tender monster filled with colors the gloomy personality of Merlin and she managed to stay for the second season where, according to some rumors, she could become the villain. This could be the beginning of a promising career in Hollywood, as many Marvel fans pointed out that would be perfect to play Gwen Stacy in a live action.

The actress has a relationship with Malcolm McRae where 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

Without a doubt, 2022 was a watershed in the artistic career of Anya Taylor-Joy, since throughout the year she remained among the most requested actresses to star in movies and series on streaming platforms. And it is that after participating in more than 15 projects, she managed to position herself in the public’s taste with her characters in Peaky Blinders (2019), Emma (2020) y queen’s gambit (2020) -with which he got two nominations for the Golden Globes-.

His success was so great that in 2021 he repeated the feat and topped the billboards with Last Night in Soho y The Northman. Thus, this year she established herself as one of Hollywood’s favorite leading ladies by participating in four important films: The Menu (2022)Amsterdam (2022), The Super Mario Bros Movie and Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actress lived part of her childhood in Argentina, so she knows how to speak Spanish. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

According to the magazine Vogue, The 26-year-old American earns about a million dollars for each project. A fairly high figure for such a young actress, since they usually earn between 100 and 200 thousand dollars for their performances.

the californian he played secondary characters until this 2022, when he first starred in a movie in Hollywood. It was nothing more and nothing less than the biographical project of Elvis Presley told from the perspective of his manager, Tom Parker. And it is that after so much fighting, Austin Butler was selected by Baz Luhrmann to revive the Rey del Rock and Roll on the big screen.

Austin Butler is 31 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

His interpretation divided opinions, however, he received more applause than negative criticism. In fact, the renowned Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro was one of the personalities who praised the feature film assuring that she is the best in an interview that she gave to Variety:

“I was proud to be a part of the audience’s 12-minute standing ovation. It was like a concert, it was experiential, peppered with perfectly observed details and mannerisms and hidden clues. Austin Butler and Baz show the transformed and world-shaking talent of Elvis, the joy of him, his soul, his sadness.

The actor participated in television shows such as “Ned’s School Survival Manual”, “Zoe 101” and “Carrie’s Diary”. (Capture Twitter)

When Austin Butler became the American icon, he finally managed to leave his famous meme behind. ¡Carly, where he appeared horribly interpreting a song for his grandmother. Likewise, she helped him abandon television characters where she played adolescents and opened the doors to a promising international career.

An Australian actor who conquered the United States and the rest of the world was Jacob Elordi, because after his leading role in The kissing booth (2021) found a space in the international artistic environment and managed to consolidate with Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. It was at the beginning of this 2022 when the second season premiered and everything indicates that it was a success in his career because he got another great star.

New biopic based on the life of Elvis’s wife. (Photo Instagram: @sofiacoppola)

He will give life to Elvis Presley in a feature film directed by Sofia Coppola that will tell the story of the Rey del Rock and Roll from the perspective of who was the great love of his life, Priscilla. The tape has not yet been released, but the first official photograph has already emerged where Jacob and Cailee Spaeny can be seen in a gloomy environment.

But that is not all, the interpreter of 25 years could become the new Supermanthis after Henry Calvin confirmed that he will no longer play Clark Kent in another film project: “My turn to wear the cape is over, but what Superman presents never will. It was a fun trip with all of you”wrote the actor in Instagram.

The actor was born on June 26, 1997; he is currently 25 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

And it is that according to speculation on social networks, the directors of the project would be looking for a younger superhero and would have put their interest in the actor of Euphoria. However, their collaboration has not yet been confirmed.

