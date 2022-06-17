Who can lift Cloud’s sword? Square Enix solves the mystery with an idea that fans will love

Square Enix will publish weekly talks with the developers of the installment, and the first chapter is already available.

After presenting the trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and a third installment that will conclude with the adventures of Cloud Strife in the current generation, Final Fantasy is experiencing a golden age. Many fans of the original Final Fantasy VII enjoyed the reimagining released by Square Enix in 2020, but the developer also wants to share some of the more concrete details of its game.

Barrett can pick up the sword, but he will never use it as well as Cloud.That is why, as announced on Twitter, Square Enix is ​​preparing talks with developers of Final Fantasy VII Remake to know the origin of designs, decisions and other topics of interest. However, this format also aims to adopt a comic tone and proves it to us by solving a mystery: who can lift Cloud’s Mortal Sword? Apart from the characteristic protagonist, Square Enix remembers that Barret he has more than enough strength to swing the weapon, but he could never move as gracefully as Cloud.

If you want to know details that go beyond the humorous, keep in mind that Square Enix has already published the first chapter of these talks and will continue to delve into its title over the coming weeks. In this way, the company invites us to learn about the decisions behind classic elements of the game, such as Jessie’s behavior or how they adapted the Sentinel Scorpion’s movements to the new gameplay.

Square Enix has done nothing but raise our expectations with upcoming games in the franchise. After all, he has given us more information about the expected continuation of Final Fantasy VII Remake and, as an additional surprise, he has announced Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a remastering of which we already have comparisons with respect to the original installment.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy, Development and Square Enix.