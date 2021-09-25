Who could command the Chivas attack in the National Classic

The Chivas could count on Alexis Vega as the starter against America in A2021 (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

Almost everything is ready for the game of the Eagles of America in front of Chivas de Guadalajara. The comparison will be the one corresponding to the matchday 10 of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The ball will roll at the point of 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time). The squads are expected to give away a match that lives up to expectations, where there will be surprises in the call for the match.

The player of the Sacred Flock, Alexis vega, traveled to Mexico City along with his companions. For that reason it could be in the green rectangle of the Aztec stadium and be a surprise. The forward of 23 years old recently suffered an injury in the match that faced Mexico and Costa Rica in the knockout matches heading to Qatar 2022.

The entry of a Tico player caused the ankle of the Mexican soccer player suffered a sprain and forced him to leave the field of play, an event that took him away from the rojiblancos matches. The doctors of the team of the Flock they feared it was a fracture, but after such a diagnosis was ruled out, Vega was 10 days recovering to get to the classic of classics.

The Colombian, Roger Martínez, has four goals in A2021 (Photo: Reuters / Kyle Ross)

The interim technician, Marcelo Michel Leaño You will have to decide with which attacker you will jump onto the court, at your disposal you will have Carlos Cisneros, José Godínez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Oribe Peralta and Alexis Vega. The last striker available, Angel Zaldívar, failed to recover from his muscle injury, so he will watch the game from home.

Leaño placed Peralta as holder already Vega He required him as a replacement player in training sessions for the week. Remember that the Chiverío recently stopped requiring the services of Victor Manuel Vucetich, so Michel will take his place in the face of the popular party.

On the part of the azulcremas, Roger Martinez has remained as a benchmark in the attack of the team of Coapa, although he has only been able to move the nets on two occasions. Who also adds two goals is Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martin, for his part, he hardly has a target.

América will face Chivas in J10 of A2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ andremarinpuig)

The player who is in the highest position on the individual scoring table is Alvaro Fidalgo. The Spaniard accumulates three goals, so it is expected that the strikers will appear at crucial moments, since in this type of game mistakes usually make the difference between the gain or loss of points.

The nest strategist, Santiago Solari, spoke on the issue of the scoring quota, where his forwards have not appeared at all and said that he would like to score more goals “We would love to score 10 goals,” he said in an interview for Fox Sports.

In the same way, he expressed his opinion about the performance that his team has made, where the fans have not “liked”, there he added that for tastes, the colors “To taste the colors. We try to win all but very few are within reach of thrashing, “said the Argentine.

Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega could start the match against America in A2021 (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

The Águilas del América are in the first position of the general table with 20 points; after having won six games, tied two and lost one. For their part, Chivas de Guadalajara are placed in ninth overall position with 13 units. The rojiblancos have scored eight goals and received another eight. The azulcremas, meanwhile, have scored 13 goals and received six more.

