Who could replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing? – Rumoured judges ranked

Former winner Stacey Dooley was just lately tipped to replace Bruno Tonioli as choose on Strictly Come Dancing later this 12 months.

In keeping with sources, the documentary maker who received Strictly in 2018 with Kevin Clifton, could make a return to the BBC One present if Bruno is unable to take his seat on the panel.

As he’s additionally a choose on the American model of the present, Dancing With The Stars, it’s unclear whether or not Bruno will be capable of journey freely between the 2 nations on account of journey restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak.

However is Stacey one of the best match for the job?

We ranked all of the rumoured judges and strategies from greatest to worse. Right here’s who we expect ought to maintain Bruno’s seat heat…

Arlene Phillips

Coming in first place is choreographer and former dancer Arlene Phillips, who for those who ask us, is one of the best lady for the job. She was on the unique judging panel when the present first aired in 2004, and labored there for 5 years, so she already is aware of the ropes. However let’s not neglect her experience and information of the dance trade. She’s judged a number of dance competitions, together with So You Suppose You Can Dance, and has an in depth choreography CV. So if there’s anybody who is aware of a factor or two about dancing, it’s Arlene.

It could imply giving up his function as knowledgeable dancer on the BBC As soon as present, which he’s labored on because the present’s starting. However now could be a good time for Anton to hold up his dancing footwear and sit on the panel if he was contemplating a profession change. Having danced on the present for 16 years, Anton has a bonus over the opposite judges, and followers suppose he could be an amazing match for the function.

Oti Mabuse

Like Anton, skilled dancer Oti could mix her dance information and expertise of being partnered with celebs to make the proper choose. In addition to this, she already has judging expertise, having labored on the BBC’s The Biggest Dancer for 2 years, so it could come naturally to her. There may be one slight challenge, nevertheless, as her sister Motsi is already a choose on the panel so we’re not too positive how this might have an effect on the dynamics – however we love any excuse to see the Mabuse household much more.

Kevin Clifton

He left Strictly earlier this 12 months after dancing on the present for seven years. On the time, Clifton stated it was time to “transfer on and focus on different areas” in his life. We guess he’d not need to be working on Strictly, however technically that is one thing new. Both approach we expect he’d make an amazing choose. He had a really profitable stint on Strictly, profitable the glitterball with Stacey in 2018, and coming second 4 instances. So, he is aware of what it takes to go far on the present. Could this be a possible job op for Kev? We wouldn’t say no!

AJ Pritchard

The professional-dancer give up Strictly earlier this 12 months to focus on his TV presenting profession alongside his brother Curtis. However wouldn’t or not it’s good to see some contemporary blood on the panel? OK, he’s nowhere close to the extent of Bruno, who has been working within the trade from earlier than AJ was even born. However, if the 4 years he was on Strictly are something to go by, AJ could make a reasonably good choose. He reached the semi-finals yearly besides one, and got here in fourth place with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane in his debut 12 months. Plus, he’d solely be holding the seat heat for when Bruno is ready to return, which means he can go on to develop his profession after.

James Jordan

He appeared as skilled dancer on the present from 2006 t0 2013, so James does have some expertise beneath his belt in terms of Strictly. However is he the best substitute for the loveable Bruno who has labored on Strictly for 16 years and likewise acts as choose on the American model? Most likely not! James is a superb dancer that’s for positive, which might be why some followers may like him to return to the present. However he’s additionally recognized for being fairly outspoken, which could not go down too properly with different Strictly followers.

Cheryl

It’s believed that 36-year-old Cheryl could take Bruno’s place alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on for the primary few weeks of the collection with bookies slashing the percentages for her to seem on the present. It’s no secret, Cheryl’s profession has gone from strength-to-strength since she received Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 with Women Aloud. Except for The X Issue, Cheryl has additionally sat behind the judges’ desk on BBC dance present The Biggest Dancer. However sadly, in terms of Strictly one thing simply doesn’t really feel proper. She’s a singer first foremost and her dancing experience is extra targeted on the up to date style – an space that isn’t notably judged on Strictly. So whereas we do like to see a little bit of Chezza on TV, it’s a no from us on this one.

Stacey Dooley

Her stint on Strictly in 2018 noticed her win the Glitterball, which there’s no denying she received that palms down. However to be frank, we simply don’t suppose that’s sufficient in terms of sitting on the extremely coveted panel of Strictly. Bruno is an Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, whereas Stacey is greatest recognized for producing hard-hitting documentaries. She may simply want a bit extra dancing expertise to fill Bruno’s footwear. Possibly subsequent 12 months, Stace?

