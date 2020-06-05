Who died in 13 Reasons Why season 4? Whose funeral is it in episode one?

The favored however controversial Netflix sequence 13 Reasons Why returned to our screens right now and true to type, the present started season 4 by killing off one more Liberty Excessive scholar. The query is – who is in the casket?

Episode one of many present’s fourth and closing season began by exhibiting viewers a funeral, while giving only a few clues as to whose it is away. We all know for sure nevertheless that the deceased is a scholar at Liberty Excessive, as confirmed by the vicar delivering the eulogy.

“We have now mentioned too many goodbyes, grieved too lengthy, Liberty Excessive has endured sufficient traumas and tragedy and the lack of one other classmate senior yr is greater than kids ought to be requested to reveal however Liberty is not alone,” the vicar mentioned.

“Too many Excessive Faculties right now are pressured to reckon with tragedy, too lots of our younger individuals don’t make it to commencement and we’re doing too little to make change,” she continued.

“And we should ask not solely how we will make change, however what we’ve got executed to form their world this manner. How are we accountable? What burdens are we putting on our younger individuals? What instruments are we preserving from them? How did we get right here once more?”

We’re not even proven the faces of the mourners on the funeral, so at this level, the character who met their premature finish could possibly be any scholar at this level.

This isn’t the primary time that the present has began with a funeral, with season three shortly revealing the dying of Bryce Walker – the college jock and a serial rapist. Whereas viewers spent most of final season figuring out who the assassin was, maybe this season we wont be informed who truly died till the final episode.

Till then, we’ve made a couple of educated guesses as to whose destiny has been grimly sealed from the offset of season 4…

**WARNING: CONTENT BELOW COVERS SENSITIVE TOPICS INCLUDING SUICIDE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT**

Is Clay lifeless?

It’s clear that Clay is beginning to unravel underneath the strain of masking up Bryce’s homicide and framing Monty (who died in jail).

Season 4 opens with a monologue from Clay, who says: “It comes down to 1 query, will you survive highschool? Will I survive? As a result of I do know too many individuals who didn’t.”

After the funeral scene, the episode instantly cuts to Clay’s evening terror, which could possibly be a possible trace that it is, sadly, Clay who finally ends up lifeless.

Our important protagonist begins to hallucinate by seeing Monty in all places and in addition seems to start out affected by panic assaults, indicating the fragility of his psychological state. Might Winston’s arrival at Liberty Excessive ship him over the sting?

Is Justin lifeless?

Though episode one sees a sober Justin return from a rehab centre, having battled his heroin habit, being again in Crestmont – a city he associates with guilt and the lack of pals – may outcome in a relapse.

We additionally watch as Justin breaks up with Jessica as he says the connection isn’t good for his sobriety – the break-up may doubtlessly act as a catalyst for an additional overdose.

Is Winston lifeless?

Winston, the ex-boyfriend of Monty de la Cruz, strikes to Liberty Excessive for his senior yr with the aim of investigating who truly killed Bryce and why Monty was framed for his homicide when he was with him the evening it occurred.

Because the gang’s paranoia heightens together with his arrival at their college, is it potential that considered one of them could snap and kill Winston to maintain him from revealing the reality?

Is Tyler lifeless?

Season 4 begins with Tyler visiting the police station after his weapons, which had been disposed by Clay and Tony final sequence, had been discovered and traced again to him. Though Tyler informed Clay that there was nothing to fret about as Alex’s detective dad was serving to him via the interview, the opposite members of the gang – particularly Jessica – aren’t satisfied. Is it potential that Tyler is killed by considered one of them after he provides them up?

Alternatively, the stress of his police interview may trigger Tyler’s psychological well being to deteriorate as soon as once more. Final sequence, the coed photographer was in a really darkish place after being assaulted by Monty and making an attempt a faculty capturing, main him to ponder suicide. Might the occasions of this season ship him again to that darkish place?

Is Zach lifeless?

Whereas Zach could seem to be a rogue selection for the character in the casket, we see in episode considered one of season 4 that one thing isn’t proper when he turns as much as Justin’s welcome house celebration intoxicated.

Within the trailer for sequence 4, we additionally see Zach being overwhelmed up by somebody, whereas the present’s creator teased that this sequence will see his character develop in an sudden method.

“I’ll say that in season 4 we take Zach locations that I had not anticipated till we actually obtained into the room and delved into his story,” Brian Yorkey informed Leisure Weekly.

We’ll hold you up to date because the sequence unfolds…

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why is now accessible to stream on Netflix.

If in case you have been affected by the problems raised in this text please contact the Samaritans on 116123 for help or go to the web site at www.samaritans.org.

Or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. You may name 0808 802 9999 between 12 midday – 2.30pm and seven – 9.30pm each day of the yr for confidential help and/or details about your nearest providers.