“Who do you choose?”: The Denver Nuggets comparison between Facundo Campazzo and Michael Jordan that went viral

Facundo Campazzo is one of the favorites of Denver Nuggets fans (Photo by Bart Young / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

There is great expectation in Denver Nuggets ahead of what will be the start of the 2021-2022 season of the NBA. There is just over a month left for the Colorado state team to make its presentation in this new campaign and the players are preparing to improve what they did in the previous one, when they reached the semifinals of the Western Conference. In this framework, the presence of Facundo Campazzo in the training field has generated a furor among the fans and the social networks of the franchise added to that emotion for the Argentine with an unusual message.

This Friday, the Twitter account of the Nuggets published a montage in which the Cordovan point guard carries the ball before the watchful mark of, nothing more and nothing less, than Michael Jordan, dressed in the clothes of Chicago Bulls. In a strange comparison between Facu and the one who is considered to be the great living basketball legend, Denver wrote to his fans: “Two GOAT (acronym that corresponds to the expression ‘Greatest Of All Time’, which means ‘The best of all time’). The Magician vs. MJ. Who do you choose?”.

This unexpected parallelism, followed by the consultation, led to a cataract of funny responses from fans in the United States, Argentina and the world. The Albicelestes were proud of the occurrence of the Nuggets and celebrated it with funny memes. Even the official account of the Campazzo communication team alluded to the Colorado team’s tweet and commented ironically: “Hey, Nuggets, it seems like a lot to us that 7 is compared to anyone …”.

After his performance with the Argentine national team at the Tokyo Olympic Games and a vacation in Córdoba and Buenos Aires, Campazzo rejoined his team’s practices on September 8. These days, he is finalizing the details of the preparation for the debut of his team in the NBA season, which for the Nuggets will have its kickoff on October 20 as a visitor against Phoenix Suns, the franchise that eliminated them in the last season and that reached the final of the contest.

“I will face it with the same motivation as in the first season. It was a year in which he helped me to adapt, to know the rivals, the fields, my teammates, the league, the way to play there. I know that I am still in a period of adaptation, so welcome are the mistakes. I’m eager for him to start, to play, to keep trying to show that I can play there, “said the Cordovan base just a few weeks ago in an interview with Infobae.

The 2021/22 NBA regular season, with which the league will be 75 years old, will begin on October 19 and will end on April 10 of the following year. The current champion Milwaukee Bucks will open this special edition of the best league in the world, at home against Brooklyn Nets, a Tuesday in October that will also host a Los angeles lakers against Golden State Warriors, and thus up to 82 games each team.

