“Who do you think is thinking of you…” the WhatsApp scam that will surely make you laugh (if you don’t believe it)

WhatsApp, in addition to being one of the most used applications worldwide to send instant messages, is also famous for many of the scams that are developed in it. Today we have experienced one of these many scams in this newsroom, specifically at the hands of our coordinator Antonio, who has woken up with several messages from a stranger who seemed to know him too well ready to send you your bags.

In recent months, numerous scams related to a spontaneous number with an international prefix who writes to you without expecting it. These use different lures so you can give them conversation, remembering that you may have relatives abroad that you may have forgotten to try to hunt you down.

DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

A strategy that almost always goes wrong

When you get this message through WhatsApp and you ask how it is obvious who is talking to you, the answer that is given is always evasive. They try to you yourself give him the information of what relative or friend you have abroad to be able to continue pulling the thread. But the truth is that you have to be really professional to get the information.

In the case at hand, an attempt has been made to start a conversation to see how far it goes, emphasizing that if you have a relative abroad. Next, he takes an interest in our health or that of the rest of the family in order to end up with a story of need in which you are going to try to carry out the scam. Although previously it is always about making a missed call (impossible to pick up) to give truth.





The problem that arises in this conversation lies in a luggage that has been lost on a flight with a stopover in Brazil and destination Spain. In this situation, it is requested that these suitcases be sent to the Spanish address of the victim, asking for the corresponding address.

But as is logical, some truth has to be given to all this, and that is why data from the plane seat and also from the boarding ticket are offered, which is completely false. And as long as you say that of course if you do, it is specified that in these suitcases there is a lot of money: 10,000 dollars. Who was going to say no to this large amount of money?





When all these conditions are accepted, the scammer points out that it is possible that all this management has some costs that the victim will have to pay. And the level of the scam is such that even a false airline number has contacted our coordinator, but it was worked by having an official profile photo and information that could make it seem completely real to some people.

But finally, or at least up to this point, the story has ended in absolute silence. Although they tried to extend the scam further to find out how far it ended up, He has not sent any more messages and has not read the ones that have been sent.

As we say, these scams are really going viral. And although many people can use it to laugh and hesitate the scammer, some users who are not so knowledgeable about this matter can cause you to fall and make management payments for some alleged baggage. That is why you must always be very careful and be alert to messages from someone you do not know.